Beyond the arc: Bowen finds a new home in Australia

Sweeping changes

The aftermath of the Rice Commission — and the changes coming because of it — was hit or miss. Allowing players who got invited to the NBA Combine but go undrafted to return to their college team is a move that benefits the student-athletes wholeheartedly. Allowing more interaction between players and agents? That's fraught with some hazards, including the type (i.e. money) that spurred this entire process in the first place.

G'day

While we're on the subject of the FBI investigation into college basketball, one of the players caught up in last fall's scandal has finally found a basketball home where he'll be able to play. Brian Bowen's (above) collegiate career ended without him playing a single game — for Louisville or South Carolina. Uncertainty about his ever getting eligibility ultimately led him to the Sydney Kings in the Australian NBL — a reasonable path to the NBA.

Welcome to Westwood

UCLA's 2018 class has been among the top 10 in the country all along, but it became official Monday when the Bruins announced Shareef O'Neal (above, right) would enroll later this month. The son of former NBA MVP Shaquille O'Neal (above, left) committed to UCLA in February after flipping from Arizona but reported academic issues kept him from signing in April. The younger O'Neal will make for a potent frontcourt with five-star center Moses Brown.