Media timeout: Conversation with Kirk Wessler

What's been key in Bradley's improvement under Brian Wardle?

Experience, recruiting and player development. Each recruiting class has been better than the one that preceded it. Most of the players who have remained in the program have shown marked improvement year over year, not just in becoming better shooters or rebounders, etc., but in fundamentals and execution. The experience factor has revealed itself most in player leadership. The guys going into their third or fourth year have embraced the culture and are showing the young players how it's done.

With those improvements, how do the Braves take the next step in 2018-19?

Ultimately, they need more and better shooters. It's great for defense to be your "calling card," but recent evolutions of the game — including the shorter shot clock and emphasis on freedom of movement — put a greater premium on being able to score well and consistently. They're adequate shooters; need to get to a higher level. They need to become more efficient offensively. Their assist-to-turnover ratio improved dramatically as last season progressed, but they still need to finish better.

Who might — or needs to — step into more of a scorer's role now that Donte Thomas is gone?

Sophomore forward Elijah Childs (8.4 ppg and 6.2 rpg in 2017-18) is a potential star, and I would expect his scoring numbers to go up dramatically. Not unrealistic to see him at 14-16 ppg. Junior guard Nate Kennell should be able to crack double-digit scoring average. Senior forward Luuk Van Bree and sophomore guard Jayden Hodgson were below expectations scoring last season. Each needs to step up there.