Shannon commits to DePaul

Terrence Shannon Jr. had no high-major offers once the end of his senior season at Lincoln Park came about.

But the athletic wing certainly impressed college coaches this past spring and summer with his superb play on the AAU circuit with the Mac Irvin Fire.

Illinois, however, won't get the services of the 2019 prospect.

Shannon committed to DePaul on Sunday afternoon, announcing his intentions in a 45-second video posted to his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-7, 185-pound small forward had Illinois, Florida State and Maryland in his final four along with the Blue Demons, who snagged the hometown product.

Illinois still doesn't have a commit in the 2019 class, with two prominent Mac Irvin Fire players off the board with Khalil Whitney picking Kentucky this past Monday and Shannon.

Shannon will play next season at IMG Academy In Florida, a decision he made on Thursday after he was previously going to play this upcoming winter at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.

In other recruiting news, Class of 2019 forward E.J. Liddell is slated to unveil his top five schools at 8 p.m. today, according to a post on Liddell's Twitter account.

Top 5 schools tonight @8 pm CT with @TiptonEdits — EJ Liddell (@EasyE2432) August 12, 2018

Illinois has recruited the Belleville West forward for some time, with Missouri, Ohio State and Kansas State also expected to factor significantly into his decision.

Liddell helped Belleville West win a Class 4A state title this past March and in April was named The News-Gazette's All-State Player of the Year along with winning Mr. Basketball in Illinois.