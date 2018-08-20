Illini back in on Shannon?
Basketball chat on Wednesday. Submit questions here
CHAMPAIGN — Recruiting twists and turns are all but expected these days. So, it wasn't with 100 percent surprise that four-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr. put himself back on the recruiting market after his initial commitment to DePaul.
Illinois was one of the former Lincoln Park standout's final four after his breakout spring and summer with Mac Irvin Fire. Will the Illini get back in the picture?
"Nothing in recruiting surprises me at this point," our college basketball writer Scott Richey said in the latest episode of his "Inside Illini Basketball" podcast. "Illinois is back in the mix, I suppose. They were part of Terrence Shannon's top four, but I know a lot of people — before he committed to DePaul — were thinking he would commit to Florida State. ... Recruiting is weird."
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.