Illini back in on Shannon?

Basketball chat on Wednesday. Submit questions here

CHAMPAIGN — Recruiting twists and turns are all but expected these days. So, it wasn't with 100 percent surprise that four-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr. put himself back on the recruiting market after his initial commitment to DePaul.

Inside Illini Basketball Episode 14: Of Terrence Shannon, Ayo Dosunmu and the start of classes College basketball beat writer Scott Richey delves into the murky world of recruiting - including revived interest in Mac Irvin blue-chipper Terrence Shannon - in his weekly all-Illini podcast. As a bonus, he touches on women's basketball recruiting, volleyball rankings and football practice. Listen to this podcast

Illinois was one of the former Lincoln Park standout's final four after his breakout spring and summer with Mac Irvin Fire. Will the Illini get back in the picture?

"Nothing in recruiting surprises me at this point," our college basketball writer Scott Richey said in the latest episode of his "Inside Illini Basketball" podcast. "Illinois is back in the mix, I suppose. They were part of Terrence Shannon's top four, but I know a lot of people — before he committed to DePaul — were thinking he would commit to Florida State. ... Recruiting is weird."