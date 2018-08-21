UI women's basketball schedule set
CHAMPAIGN — The first opportunity for Illinois women’s basketball to snap the 18-game losing streak that marred the second half of the 2017-18 season comes in the Illini’s Nov. 7 season opener against Alabama A&M at State Farm Center. Illinois ended Nancy Fahey’s first season with a 9-22 record while going winless in the Big Ten.
The Alabama A&M game is one of three straight home games to start the 2018-19 season before the Illini play in the Cal Poly Shareslo Holiday Beach Classic. A trip to Clemson to play the Tigers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be followed by an even longer home stretch with six straight games in Champaign.
That homestand includes Illinois’ Big Ten opener against Indiana on Dec. 28. A back-and-forth of alternating home and away games starts Jan. 20 against Iowa at State Farm Center and runs through the regular season finale at Maryland on March 2.
The full Illinois schedule is as follows:
Nov. 7 — Alabama A&M
Nov. 14 — Valparaiso
Nov. 18 — Columbia
Nov. 23 — at Cal Poly
Nov. 24 — vs. Sacramento State (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)
Nov. 28 — at Clemson
Dec. 1 — Eastern Michigan
Dec. 5 — Indiana State
Dec. 11 — Murray State
Dec. 15 — SIU Edwardsville
Dec. 21 — Missouri
Dec. 28 — Indiana
Dec. 31 — at Northwestern
Jan. 6 — at Minnesota
Jan. 9 — Rutgers
Jan. 12 — at Penn State
Jan. 17 — Nebraska
Jan. 20 — Iowa
Jan. 24 — at Michigan State
Jan. 27 — Northwestern
Jan. 31 — at Ohio State
Feb. 4 — Maryland
Feb. 7 — at Purdue
Feb. 10 — Wisconsin
Feb. 14 — at Iowa
Feb. 17 — Michigan
Feb. 20 — at Wisconsin
Feb. 24 — Penn State
March 2 — at Maryland
