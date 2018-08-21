UI women's basketball schedule set

CHAMPAIGN — The first opportunity for Illinois women’s basketball to snap the 18-game losing streak that marred the second half of the 2017-18 season comes in the Illini’s Nov. 7 season opener against Alabama A&M at State Farm Center. Illinois ended Nancy Fahey’s first season with a 9-22 record while going winless in the Big Ten.

The Alabama A&M game is one of three straight home games to start the 2018-19 season before the Illini play in the Cal Poly Shareslo Holiday Beach Classic. A trip to Clemson to play the Tigers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be followed by an even longer home stretch with six straight games in Champaign.

That homestand includes Illinois’ Big Ten opener against Indiana on Dec. 28. A back-and-forth of alternating home and away games starts Jan. 20 against Iowa at State Farm Center and runs through the regular season finale at Maryland on March 2.

The full Illinois schedule is as follows:

Nov. 7 — Alabama A&M

Nov. 14 — Valparaiso

Nov. 18 — Columbia

Nov. 23 — at Cal Poly

Nov. 24 — vs. Sacramento State (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)

Nov. 28 — at Clemson

Dec. 1 — Eastern Michigan

Dec. 5 — Indiana State

Dec. 11 — Murray State

Dec. 15 — SIU Edwardsville

Dec. 21 — Missouri

Dec. 28 — Indiana

Dec. 31 — at Northwestern

Jan. 6 — at Minnesota

Jan. 9 — Rutgers

Jan. 12 — at Penn State

Jan. 17 — Nebraska

Jan. 20 — Iowa

Jan. 24 — at Michigan State

Jan. 27 — Northwestern

Jan. 31 — at Ohio State

Feb. 4 — Maryland

Feb. 7 — at Purdue

Feb. 10 — Wisconsin

Feb. 14 — at Iowa

Feb. 17 — Michigan

Feb. 20 — at Wisconsin

Feb. 24 — Penn State

March 2 — at Maryland