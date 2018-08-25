Jacobs gets Illini offer

CHAMPAIGN — Markese Jacobs reopened his recruitment Friday when he decommitted from Kansas nearly two years after his initial verbal commitment to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

New offers have come quickly for the Chicago Uplift guard since, including one from Illinois per multiple reports. Jacobs has also picked up offers from the likes of Florida State, Virginia Tech and Nebraska in the last 24 hours.

Jacobs is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2019 class. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound point guard is ranked as No. 86 in the country by ESPN and also checks in at No. 92 in the Rivals150.

Jacobs put up 18.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game as a junior last season for an 18-10 Uplift team. That came after he briefly transferred to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix along with his older brother Demarius, who will be a freshman at Saint Louis this coming season.

Jacobs followed up his strong junior season at Uplift with a strong showing on the Nike EYBL circuit with Mac Irvin Fire, playing alongside fellow Illinois recruiting targets Terrence Shannon Jr. and Adam Miller. Jacobs averaged 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 16 games this spring and summer.