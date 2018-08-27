Illini up one spot in AVCA poll

CHAMPAIGN — Three wins in the opening weekend of the season, including one in a top 25 matchup, saw Illinois volleyball jump one spot to No. 11 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon. The Illini (3-0) beat UNC-Wilmington, No. 25 Colorado State and Northern Colorado to start their 2018 season.

Next up for Illinois, though, is two more top 25 opponents. The Illini will play No. 21 Colorado at 7 p.m. Friday and No. 13 Washington at 10 p.m. Saturday in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Seattle.

Stanford, led by former Illinois coach Kevin Hambly, received 57 first-place votes and remained atop the AVCA poll. Six other Big Ten teams were ranked, including No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 6 Penn State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 20 Purdue and No. 23 Michigan. Two more of Illinois’ nonconference opponents were also ranked, with Creighton at No. 15 and Northern Iowa into the top 25 at No. 17 after starting the season unranked.