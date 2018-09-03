Illini volleyball still ranked 11th

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball finished the second weekend of the season with two more top 25 victories, beating both Colorado and host Washington in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge after knocking off Colorado State in the opening night of the season. The Illini (5-0) didn’t get a bump, however, in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll checking in for a second straight week at No. 11 nationally.

Only one team in the latest top 10 has three top 25 wins — No. 10 Southern California, which has three top 13 wins but also lost to unranked Central Florida on Saturday. Texas and UCLA have two top 25 wins apiece.

The top half of the poll did get shaken up Monday after multiple top 10 teams lost. Minnesota received 35 first-place votes and jumped from No. 3 to No. 1. Wisconsin, BYU, Stanford, Penn State, Nebraska and USC also all received at least one first-place vote. The Badgers and Cougars moved to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, after ranking Nos. 8 and 9 last week. The Cardinal dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 after losing in five sets at BYU on Friday.

Seven Big Ten teams remained ranked in Monday’s top 25. Penn State was ranked fifth, Purdue 19th and Michigan 20th.