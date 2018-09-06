Illini basketball TV schedule set

CHAMPAIGN — Two dozen Illinois men's basketball games will be televised on Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 1 or an ESPN property this season, as the full TV coveage schedule — save for the Gavitt Tipoff Games — was released by the Big Ten on Thursday afternoon.

Five of Illinois' nonconference games will be streamed on BTN Plus, including the exhibition game against Illinois Wesleyan on Nov. 2 and the season opener against Evansville on Nov. 8. The Illini's Gavitt Tipoff Games showdown with Georgetown should be the team's first televised game.

Illinois' streamed or televised men's basketball games are as follows:

Nov. 2 — vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m. (BTN Plus)

Nov. 8 — vs. Evansville, 7 p.m. (BTN Plus)

Nov. 19 — vs. Gonzaga, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 25 — vs. Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m. (BTN Plus)

Nov. 27 — at Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Dec. 2 — Illinois at Nebraska, 4 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 5 — vs. Ohio State (Chicago), 6 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 8 — vs. UNLV, 1 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 15 — vs. East Tennessee State, 1 p.m. (BTN Plus)

Dec. 22 — vs. Missouri (St. Louis), 7 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 29 — vs. Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m. (BTN Plus)

Jan. 3 — at Indiana, 5:30 or 6 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 6 — at Northwestern, noon, 2:15 or 4:30 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 10 — vs. Michigan, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 16 — vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 20 — at Iowa, noon (BTN)

Jan. 23 — vs. Wisconsin, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 26 — vs. Maryland (New York City), 11 a.m. (BTN)

Jan. 30 — at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 2 — vs. Nebraska, 1:15 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 5 — vs. Michigan State, 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 9 — vs. Rutgers, 3 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 14 — at Ohio State, 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 18 — at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Feb. 23 — vs. Penn State, 11 a.m. (BTN)

Feb. 27 — at Purdue, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

March 3 — vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

March 7 — vs. Indiana, 7 p.m. (FS1)

March 10 — at Penn State, 11 a.m. (FS1)