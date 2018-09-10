Inside Illini Basketball: Liddell watch

National signing day is a little more than two months away.

Who will the Illini sign when the first day Class of 2019 commits can put pen to paper beginning on Nov. 14?

Brad Underwood and his staff have targeted the likes of EJ Liddell, Drew Timme and Quincy Guerrier, among others, in the Class of 2019.

All three of those highly-sought after prospects took official visits this past weekend at places besides Illinois. And none of the three committed.

Beat writer Scott Richey discussed all three of those recruiting targets, and more, in his weekly 'Inside Illini Basketball,' podcast.

Liddell, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound wing from Belleville West, visited Missouri this past weekend. This comes after he took an official visit to Ohio State during Labor Day weekend.

"Illinois fans have to feel pretty good that EJ Liddell got out of Ohio State without a commitment and got out of Missouri without a commitment," Richey said. "Come the weekend of Oct. 12, EJ Liddell will be in Champaign for his last official visit. With official visits, if you're not first, you actually want to be last. Illinois gets to make that last pitch."

Timme, a 6-9, 210-pound Texas native, is fresh off a visit to Texas A&M.

"He might be the 2019 prospect that is going to just let let his recruitment play out," Richey said. "He's never indicated a single leader in his recruitment. Brad Underwood was his first very ever offer when Underwood was at Oklahoma State, and that carried over to Illinois. When he finally he does make a decision, it'll happen out of the blue and it could be a surprise."

Guerrier, a 6-7, 190-pound Canadian, took a trip to Oregon this past weekend.

"I'd still say Oregon and Syracuse are the leaders for him," Richey said. "What helps Illinois is they have an open scholarship right now, and he intends to enroll in December at semester. He may redshirt the rest of the 2018-19 season, but he wants to be somewhere on campus to start his college career a semester early, and Illinois has that option for him. You need to get him on campus, though."