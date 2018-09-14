Illini stay unbeaten in return home

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball's return to Huff Hall after three weekends on the road — even as successful as they were with eight straight wins away from home — was bound to provide some nervous energy the Illini would have to handle Friday night against Northern Iowa.

They did. Illinois jumped all over the Panthers in the first set with the epitome of a balanced and efficient attack. The No. 8 Illini (9-0) also expected a pushback from a Northern Iowa team with a pair of top 25 wins to its credit already this season.

They got it. And handled that, too, en route to a 25-13, 26-24, 25-21 victory against the Panthers (6-5).

Illinois will be back in action in a pair of matches Saturday. The Illini will face Lipscomb at noon at Huff before wrapping up Illini Classic action in a top 10 showdown against Creighton at 7 p.m.

“I think first home game you expect a little kind of nervous excitement,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I thought you saw a little bit of that in pieces of the match, but I think when we play our brand of volleyball we execute very well.

“We knew that they were a team that likes to kind of draw you into a battle. We just made sure we stayed the course, kept taking good, hard swings and make sure we executed the game plan, which we did.”

Northern Iowa fought off four set points in the second set before Illinois rallied for the win. The Panthers didn’t let up in the third, taking an early 7-2 lead to force an early Illini timeout.

“They kind of stabilized their defense a little bit and made it tough for us to put a ball on the floor,” said Illinois senior setter Jordyn Poulter, who finished with 39 assists. “Getting put back on our heels a little bit, it was about how we responded. I think it took us a little while to finally get back in our groove, but we tried ot stay consistent on the things we’ve been practicing.”

Poulter being able to consistently set junior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade in one-on-one matchups at the left pin helped Illinois. Quade put down 10 of her match-high 15 kills — including the winner — in the decisive third set. Megan Cooney added 10 kills for the Illini, and Beth Prince had eight.

That trio of hitters was productive because of the efficient and effective attack the Illinois middle blockers provided earlier in the match. Ashlyn Fleming and Ali Bastianelli combined for 11 kills, with 10 of those coming in the first two sets.

“They were sticking with our middles a lot, so it made more sense just to chuck it outside,” Quade said. “The pressure from our middles really helped with that a lot.”