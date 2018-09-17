Poulter, Quade earn Big Ten honors

CHAMPAIGN — Jordyn Poulter is quick to point out any individual honor she earns is a direct result of how well her teammates are playing. That’s not to say the Illinois senior hasn’t played a significant role in the Illini’s success, which the Big Ten recognized with Poulter’s third straight Setter of the Week honor Monday along with junior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade’s first career Big Ten Player of the Week award.

“I don’t get recognized if we don’t win,” Poulter said. “I don’t get recognized if we don’t pass well and if our hitters aren’t scoring. I’m just kind of the middle man. It’s nice to have that reflect on me, but it’s really a testament to the work the other girls are doing and how well we’re playing as a team.”

Poulter averaged 11.7 assists per set in Illinois’ three wins in the Illini Classic while directing an attack that hit .321 for the weekend. She also chipped in 27 digs, eight blocks, eight kills and four aces. Quade put down 49 kills, averaging 4.9 per set, to go with 18 digs, seven blocks, three assists and two aces.

Illinois’ victories against Northern Iowa, Lipscomb and No. 10 Creighton kept the Illini (11-0) at No. 8 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll also released Monday. BYU held fast at No. 1, and Illinois, which opens Big Ten play at 6 p.m. Friday at No. 16 Purdue, remains ranked behind four other Big Ten teams.

Nebraska moved up one spot to No. 3, while No. 4 Penn State, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 7 Minnesota round out the conference’s top 10 teams. Michigan is also ranked at No. 18, keeping the Big Ten and Pac-12 tied with seven teams apiece in the top 25.