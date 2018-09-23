Illini rally for 13th straight win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois made it through a difficult nonconference schedule unscathed. The Illini tested themselves — and prevailed — with top 25 victories on the road against Colorado State, Colorado and Washington. They added a fourth in their return home against Creighton.

The start of conference play proved one indisputable truth. The Big Ten is a wholly different animal. Illinois scrapped for another top 25 road win Friday at No. 16 Purdue and then had its hands full Sunday afternoon against Indiana.

The unranked Hoosiers have finished in the bottom quarter of the Big Ten each and every one of the last seven seasons and were playing without top outside hitter Kendall Beerman. That didn’t stop Indiana from opening up a 2-0 lead.

But Illinois found a way to win, rallying for a 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8 victory at University Gym in Bloomington.

“Sometimes it’s a decision to play,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said about his team’s come-from-behind victory. “Not that we weren’t before, but you’re going to have teams that are going to come after your weaknesses. That can put you back on your heels a little bit and force you to press to score points maybe when they’re not there or just kind of put you in a different spot mentally.

“I just think that’s where we were. A lot the talk was just about, ‘Hey, you need to find a rhythm and make sure we’re taking care of business on our side of the court.’ ”

Illinois (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) certainly did. The win was the Illini’s third in five sets this season, but the first where they had to overcome a 2-0 deficit. A balanced attack led the way, with Megan Cooney and Beth Prince leading the team with 16 kills apiece, Jacqueline Quade adding 15 and Ali Bastianelli finishing with 13.

“We all kind of collectively started doing our jobs,” said Illinois setter Jordyn Poulter, who facilitated that attack with 52 assists and had a double-double by also making 15 digs. “When we did make an error, it wasn’t compounded by errors following that — in all aspects, whether it was blocking, serve-receive, attacking and even my decision making. … It is good to know further down the road if we’re put in that situation again it’s very possible for us to come back and play really steady throughout the rest of the mach.”

The challenge doesn’t change for Illinois heading into the coming week. Even through one weekend, the Big Ten has proved little is certain and every match can be a toss up. While Illinois avoided the upset at Indiana, No.4 Penn State couldn’t do the same — losing in four sets Sunday at an unranked Ohio State team after getting swept Wednesday at No. 7 Minnesota.

“There’s no breaks,” Tamas said about Big Ten play.

Next up for Illinois on that challenging conference schedule is a 7 p.m. Friday match at Huff Hall against Iowa, although the defending national champions loom. The Illini will host No. 3 Nebraska at 7 p.m. Saturday for their annual “Stuff Huff” match.

“Getting a win on the road in the Big Ten, that’s a hard thing to do day in and day out,” Poulter said. “It’s going to be, I think, a really fun and crazy year. … This weekend, for me personally, I’m not settled with where we’re at. We have leaps and bounds still ahead of us to where I hope we are at the end of the season. It’s exciting to see how much room there is to still grow and be better.”

Playing in the Illini’s favor is the knowledge they’ve found ways to win even when they haven’t been at their best. Sunday’s match was a perfect example. Illinois didn’t record its first block until the third set and didn’t get on the better side of the service ace/service error ratio until its comeback started either.

Still, the final result against the Hoosiers shifted to Illinois’ favor — another win, even if it wasn’t without its flaws.

“You want to be in those positions,” Tamas said. “You don’t want to be down 0-2 in a visiting gym, but at the same time you’re going to be faced with those situations constantly in the Big Ten. You’re going to be faced with those situations — if we continue the way we are — in tournament play as well. It all helps, and it all is an experience that we have. It’s good that we have the experience. It’s good we’re able to win and still have the chance to learn and kind of figure out how to shore up some weaknesses or play better ball.”