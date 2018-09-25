Energy, excitement after first practice

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball ended Tuesday’s first official practice of the 2018-19 season with free throws. Illini coach Brad Underwood sent his newcomers to the line first, including freshmen Ayo Dosunmu, Alan Griffin and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Made free throws meant no sprints. Misses sent the Illinois players down and back — twice if the first of two free throws was missed and once if the back end rimmed out.

A few Illini veterans tried to close it out, and the team kept running when Trent Frazier and Tyler Underwood didn’t make both of their free throws. So Aaron Jordan took matters into his own hands.

Jordan stepped to the free throw line of his own accord — not waiting for Underwood to pick his next shooter — and the lone Illini senior calmly sank both of his shots to end practice No. 1 of the season.

“That’s the best part of that is I didn’t have to call him out,” Underwood said. “He does what a senior should do, and he’s not afraid. He got it. He knew I was putting those young guys up there to see how they handled pressure — especially with all you guys standing up there.

“Finally, enough was enough. Trent missed and Tyler missed, and he said, ‘Enough is enough. I’m not running anymore.’ You value that. That’s something else that becomes just as contagious as anything else is that respect that he earns.”

Illinois wasn’t at full strength for its first day of practice. Graduate transfer center Adonis De La Rosa is still sidelined and recovering from offseason knee surgery. Freshman forward Anthony Higgs had his right foot in a boot and is out indefinitely.

That didn’t lessen Underwood’s enthusiasm about what his team showed on the court on day one.

“This group has unbelievable energy and so much upside that you really look forward to working with them,” he said. “(Tuesday) was good. It wasn’t great, but (Tuesday) was a day that you saw glimpses of what we can do in certain areas. There’s a lot of work and there’s a lot of patience on my part, but the upside to this is really, really good.

“We competed at a level I haven’t seen since I’ve been here in practice. Our veterans should be given a lot of that credit, but it’s also the new guys that know how to win and fight. I loved what we did in our competitive drills today. Its’ step by step, and we’ve got 29 more before we throw it up for real.”

The Illini players had similar feelings.

“I feel like we’re going in the right direction,” sophomore guard Da’Monte Williams said. “Coming in and competing from day one only gets us better. I feel like our first day was a great first day for us just going off the basics what we did this summer.”

Frazier liked the energy the Illini had the first day of practice. One-hour workouts in the offseason are one thing. A full practice is different.

“Before this practice, we told these younger guys we’ve got to be mentally prepared for this,” Frazier said. “Three-hour practices with coach Underwood are unbelievable. You have to be ready for what you’re going to come out to. We had a really good first day. We’ve just got to continue to take steps.”

Illinois will work those 29 additional practices into the 44 days before its Nov. 8 season opener against Evansville. For now, Underwood is proceeding at a slower pace. The Illini will take Wednesday off, practice again Thursday, take Friday off and then practice again Saturday during the Nike Championship Basketball Clinic that Illinois is hosting.

“It gives our guys an opportunity to watch film — get their iPads, watch practice and learn,” Underwood said. “Coaches can go through some things with them and help them see what we’re talking about in practice.”

A short preseason had Underwood considering more than just a slower pace to start practice. He also thought about pushing back the start of practice a week to give strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher a little more time to work with the team. That would have benefitted a guy like Samba Kane, who wasn’t on campus for the Illinois’ eight-week summer session.

“Fletch does an unbelievable job,” Underwood said. “I think he’d be the first to tell you we’re in good shape, but we’re not in great shape yet. We’ve got to get there.

“(Tuesday was) the first day these guys have gone 2 1/2 to 3 hours in practice. That in itself will help us get in better shape. They’ll continue to lift and get stronger, and as they get stronger their will will get better. We’ll be able to sustain things at a better rate than we do right now.”