Frazier, Jordan to represent Illini

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament is returning to Chicago's United Center in 2019.

And the league's annual media day event is back in the Chicagoland area as well ahead of the 2018-19 season after last year's stop in New York City and in Washington, D.C., in 2016.

On Thursday, the conference announced 36 men's basketball players who will attend the day-long event on Oct. 11 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont.

For Illinois, senior guard Aaron Jordan and sophomore guard Trent Frazier will represent the Illini, along with second-year coach Brad Underwood.

Here's the players the 13 other Big Ten teams will send to the event:

Indiana

Zach McRoberts, Sr., G

Juwan Morgan, Sr., F



Iowa

Nicholas Baer, Sr., F

Jordan Bohannon, Jr., G

Tyler Cook, Jr., F

Isaiah Moss, Jr., G



Maryland

Anthony Cowan Jr., Jr., G

Bruno Fernando, So., F



Michigan

Charles Matthews, Sr., G

Zavier Simpson, Jr., G



Michigan State

Joshua Langford, Jr., G

Matt McQuaid, Sr., G

Nick Ward, Jr., F

Cassius Winston, Jr., G



Minnesota

Jordan Murphy, Sr., F

Dupree McBrayer, Sr., G



Nebraska

Isaac Copeland Jr., Sr., F

James Palmer Jr., Sr., G

Isaiah Roby, Jr., F

Glynn Watson Jr., Sr., G



Northwestern

Vic Law, Sr., F

Dererk Pardon, Sr., C



Ohio State

C.J. Jackson, Sr., G

Andre Wesson, Jr., F



Penn State

Josh Reaves, Sr., G

Lamar Stevens, Jr., F



Purdue

Ryan Cline, Sr., G

Carsen Edwards, Jr., G

Grady Eifert, Sr., F



Rutgers

Geo Baker, So., G

Shaquille Doorson, Gr., C

Eugene Omoruyi, Jr., F



Wisconsin

Brad Davison, So., G

Ethan Happ, Sr., F