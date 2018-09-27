Heffernan rates extension

Illinois wrestling has enjoyed success under Jim Heffernan.

And Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman wants to keep that intact.

Illinois announced on Thursday morning a five-year extension for the Illinois wrestling coach, keeping him with the Illini through the 2023 season.

Heffernan's current salary is $185,940 and it will increase to $215,940 for the 2022-23 school year.

“As much as perhaps anyone, Jim Heffernan embodies the values we espouse within our athletic program,” Whitman said in a statement. “He cares first and foremost about his students. He stresses loyalty, work ethic and competitiveness. All of this while leading one of our most successful and tradition-rich programs. We are excited to reward Jim for his tremendous leadership and look forward to many future years of wrestling success with him at the helm.”

Heffernan is entering his 10th season in charge of Illinois after spending 19 seasons as an assistant under former Illinois coach Mark Johnson.

Since becoming the program's coach in 2009, Heffernan has overseen two national champions in Jesse Delgado (2013, 2014) and Isaiah Martinez (2015, 2016) and five Big Ten champions.

The full 2018-19 wrestling schedule isn't out yet, but the Illini will be led by the return redshirt senior Emery Parker, who placed third last season at 184 pounds en route to All-American honors.

"I am extremely grateful for Josh to offer me this extension” Heffernan said in a statement. “Josh has proven to be very supportive of our program and the dedication and commitment shown by our student-athletes.”