Loss to Nebraska highlights next level for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball’s 14-match winning streak to start the season included wins against five top 25 teams. But that still had the No. 7 Illini ranked behind four other Big Ten teams most of the season and three once Penn State started conference play 0-2.

How Illinois fared against the upper echelon of the conference would be a more accurate measuring stick to just what kind of season this might be. And after a 25-14, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17 loss to No. 3 Nebraska on Saturday night in front of a near sellout Huff Hall crowd for Stuff Huff, the Illini know where they stand.

“We don’t have to play perfect volleyball to be with this team, but we have to play good enough to at least score points or give us chances to score points,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “We could have played better in some spots there. … The team knows that. I thought we were a little bit out of body tonight in a lot of areas.

“It’s a fine line between being aggressive and knowing your shots in those moments. I thought we stayed aggressive for the most part, but we could have been smarter on the areas we were placing them in.”

So Illinois (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is in the mix with the Big Ten’s — and therefore the country’s — elite teams, but there’s still work to be done to reach and stay at that level.

“I don’t necessarily think this loss defines who we are as a team, but i think it does show us what that top five looks like in the NCAA and kind of what it takes to beat one of those teams,” Illinois senior setter Jordyn Poulter said. “We’re going to have to put in a little more work. It’s hopeful for us. I would have never expected our record to be what it is right now going into the season, so I’m really pleased with the work we’ve put in this far and excited to move forward next week against Wisconsin."

The challenge only continues at 8 p.m. Wednesday against the fifth-ranked Badgers (10-2, 3-1). What Illinois is able to learn from Saturday night’s loss to Nebraska is something senior middle blocker Ali Bastianelli said will change how the Illini play moving forward this season.

“I think it’s all in our mentality,” Bastianelli said. “Obviously, we have the skills to beat a top three team like Nebraska. It’s keeping the mental stamina throughout the game to know we can do that. Pursuing excellence every point. It’s what consistency is. … We were right there with them — we took a set off them and did the right things — but we need to be more consistent with it.”

Illinois flashed some of that consistency in the second set against Nebraska (13-1, 4-0). The Illini got in the rotation they wanted against the Cornhuskers and executed in their attack and in bottling up Nebraska better. It helped junior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade finish with 22 kills, tying her season high.

“I think we cut off some of their runs a little quicker,” said Poulter, who finished with 42 assists, 13 digs, four blocks and four kills. “Something we’ve struggled with all year is letting teams go on four- or five-point runs on us. … I think tonight was really good pointing out what weaknesses other teams are going to exploit.

“We weren’t our best picking up the tips. If I was another team, I’d say, “Let’s tip on them all the time.’ It’s exciting just to see with a couple simple changes we’ll pick up our level more.”