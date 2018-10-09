Illini basketball holding open practice

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team will hold an open practice Saturday in advance of the Illini football Homecoming game against Purdue. Fans can get a look at Brad Underwood's second Illinois team as it prepares for its Nov. 8 season opener against Evansville from the balcony level of Ubben Basketball Complex from 8-11 a.m.

The Illinois basketball team will also be available for autographs in Grange Grove from 11:30 a.m. to noon prior to the Illini Walk and arrival of the football team. Saturday's Homecoming game against the Boilermakers is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

Parking lots open at 7 a.m. Saturday and will be under normal football gameday restrictions. Passes are required for all parking lots adjacent to Ubben. Gameday parking is available and can be purchased at Research Park and east of Ubben off St. Mary's Drive (lot 46 and 47) and Florida Avenue (lot 49). More parking information can be found at Illinois' Game Day Guide and Parking Map.