Shannon committing Nov. 1

Photo by: The News-Gazette Lincoln Park's Terrence Shannon (0) directs his team against North Lawndale Wednesday 01-010-18. Worsom Robinson/For Sun-Times

CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. indicated on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will announce his commitment Nov. 1, and Illinois remains in the mix for the 6-foot-7, four-star wing. Shannon's commitment will actually be his second. The former Lincoln Park standout now at IMG Academy originally committed to DePaul on Aug. 12 and then backed away from that pledge on Aug. 20.

The Illini are one of five teams still in the running for Shannon, who is ranked as high as No. 45 in the 2019 class by Rivals. DePaul, Florida State, Georgetown and Texas Tech also remain involved. Shannon visited Illinois the second to last weekend of September, and he wrapped up his final official vist this past weekend at Georgetown.

Illinois is still waiting for its first commitment in the 2019 class. The Illini most recently lost out on four-star forward E.J. Liddell, who committed to Ohio State after visiting Champaign the same weekend as Shannon and five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe.