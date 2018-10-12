Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Fahey lands first 2019 commit
Fri, 10/12/2018 - 10:34am | Scott Richey

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team had its own big recruiting weekend in late September at the same time the men's program was hosting three top 50 players. Second-year Illini women's coach Nancy Fahey, though, is the first one to see that weekend pay dividends.

Jeanae Terry, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Wayne, Mich., announced her commitment to Illinois late Thursday night. She picked the Illini out of a final five that also included Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Rutgers and Miami.

"I would like to thank all of the college coaches who recruited me; I appeciate your support," Terry's Twitter note read. "I would like to thank my support systen, which includes my team, my family and entire Wayne Memorial and 1 Nation coaching staff. I have decided to take my talents and continue my academic career at the University of Illinois. Go Illini."

Terry helped lead Wayne Memorial to its first ever regional championship in 2017-18, and the Zebras advanced all the way to the Class A Final Four. Terry averaged 17.1 points, seven rebounds and 5.8 assists last season.

Illinois is still waiting on decisions from its other two visitors that September weekend. Five-star guard and two-time reigning News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year and Illinois Ms. Basketball Brea Beal has the Illini in her final five with South Carolina, Michigan, Duke and Louisville. Three-star forward Klarke Sconiers, who plays at perennial power Christ the King in New York, has Illinois in her top seven with Northwestern, Auburn, Quinnipiac, UMass and Minnesota.