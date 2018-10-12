Fahey lands first 2019 commit

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women's basketball team had its own big recruiting weekend in late September at the same time the men's program was hosting three top 50 players. Second-year Illini women's coach Nancy Fahey, though, is the first one to see that weekend pay dividends.

Jeanae Terry, a 5-foot-10 guard out of Wayne, Mich., announced her commitment to Illinois late Thursday night. She picked the Illini out of a final five that also included Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Rutgers and Miami.

"I would like to thank all of the college coaches who recruited me; I appeciate your support," Terry's Twitter note read. "I would like to thank my support systen, which includes my team, my family and entire Wayne Memorial and 1 Nation coaching staff. I have decided to take my talents and continue my academic career at the University of Illinois. Go Illini."

To celebrate my 17th Birthday I have decided to announce my commitment. I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at The University of Illinois pic.twitter.com/nL0yXpJvXH — Nae.Nae2x (@basquetbol_nae) October 12, 2018

Terry helped lead Wayne Memorial to its first ever regional championship in 2017-18, and the Zebras advanced all the way to the Class A Final Four. Terry averaged 17.1 points, seven rebounds and 5.8 assists last season.

Illinois is still waiting on decisions from its other two visitors that September weekend. Five-star guard and two-time reigning News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year and Illinois Ms. Basketball Brea Beal has the Illini in her final five with South Carolina, Michigan, Duke and Louisville. Three-star forward Klarke Sconiers, who plays at perennial power Christ the King in New York, has Illinois in her top seven with Northwestern, Auburn, Quinnipiac, UMass and Minnesota.