Illini drop third match to Big Ten's elite

MINNEAPOLIS — Another week, another top five opponent. It’s the nature of the Big Ten. But for Illinois, Friday night’s match against Minnesota was another loss — a third straight against an elite team in the conference.

The frustration for the seventh-ranked Illini is how close they’ve been to knocking off one of the Big Ten’s best. Illinois never let No. 3 Minnesota run away with Friday night’s match at the Maturi Pavilion, but the Gophers (13-2, 7-0 Big Ten) simply made more plays in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 sweep.

“It’s kind of the same place we were last week,” Tamas said, referring to losses to top 10 teams Nebraska and Wisconsin. “We’re not disappointed. We’re just frustrated with the one or two plays we can’t convert. Of course, good teams are going to force you to convert those.

“Not that we aren’t making good plays, but I feel like there’s still another level to what we’re doing here. It’s tough to make that change within a week because some of these things are going to take time over the course of a season to understand.”

While Tamas said he was pleased with some aspects of Illinois’ performance, the Illini (15-3, 4-3) didn’t play particularly clean volleyball against Minnesota. Tamas would have liked Illinois to convert a few more plays and commit fewer errors. The most glaring misses came at the service line with 10 errors to just two aces.

Minnesota made the plays Illinois didn’t. While the Gophers had just more total attack attempts than the Illini, the home team had 17 more kills, with Alexis Hart (15 kills) and Stephanie Samedy (10) leading the way.

Still, Illinois was close.

“We knew they were a scrappy team and good defensively and good offensively,” Tamas said. When you’re talking No. 3 in the country, it’s going to force you to play good volleyball. … We have to eliminate a couple runs. We’re not letting go big runs here. We’re giving up two or three points where we should be able to convert in the first or second point.”

Megan Cooney and Jacqueline Quade led Illinois with eight kills apiece in the loss. The nature of the Big Ten means the Illini will get another crack at a top 10 team — immediately. Illinois squares off at 7 p.m. today against No. 8 Wisconsin (12-3, 5-2) in Madison, Wis., after falling to the Badgers in four sets on Oct. 3 in Champaign.

“You get to see if it was something on our end,” Tamas said about a rematch 10 days later. “I could make an argument for that. We won the first set and were up big in the middle of sets two and three. Now we get a chance to try and go after them again.

“I’m feeling very good about what we’re doing. We’ve got to have the match where we turn the corner. We’re close, but not quite there yet.”