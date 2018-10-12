Illini schedule home-and-home with Arizona

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois put together perhaps the toughest schedule in program history this season and seems intent on trying to top it moving forward. The Illini announced a home-and-home series with Arizona in 2019 and 2020 on Friday afternoon.

"I said when I came here we were going to play really good people," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in late July. "I think when you're building and establishing, let's go play the best. Let's set the standard. I think people need to understand I'm not going to run away from anybody. We're the University of Illinois. We're one of the best programs in the country. ... If we want to get where we want to get and hope to get to, we need play people."

The Nov. 10, 2019, game in Tuscon, Ariz., will be the first game between Illinois and Arizona since 2007. The Wildcats have won the last two games in the series — in Phoenix in 2006 and in Chicago in 2007. The last Illini win, of course, came in the 2005 Elite Eight in Rosemont.

Illinois will get the return game at State Farm Center on Dec. 12, 2020. The teams have not played on their respective campuses since the late 1980s. Arizona currently holds an 8-6 series lead.