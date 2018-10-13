Walker has Illini in final four

CHAMPAIGN — Next weekend could be a big one for Illinois basketball.

Five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe was already scheduled to announce his commitment on Oct. 21. The weekend got even busier with four-star forward Anthony Walker tweeting Saturday afternoon he would announce his commitment on Oct. 20.

Thanks to all of the schools that have recruited me. I will be making my decision Saturday, October 20th, 2018. #ShoutOutto @LMEdits22 “ pic.twitter.com/ziyHmo2C9p — Anthony Walker (@AntgotClout) October 13, 2018

Walker's commitment target date also included an adjustment to his final list. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward trimmed his list to four — Illinois, Boston College, Miami and Pittsburgh.

Walker, who was a high school teammate of current Illini freshman Anthony Higgs in Baltimore, is playing his senior year at Brewester Academy in New Hampshire. He's coming off a spring and summer where he averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 61.3 percent from the field for Team BBC on the adidas Gauntlet circuit.