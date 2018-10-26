Mark Smith cleared to play for Mizzou this season

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Former Illinois guard Mark Smith will be eligible to play this season for Missouri.

Illinois won't have to wait another season before seeing Mark Smith in action again.

Missouri, the school where the former Illini guard transferred back in April, announced Friday that Smith would receive an NCAA waiver and be granted immediate eligibility for the Tigers' upcoming season. Including this season, he will have three seasons of eligibility at Missouri.

The 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, Smith made 19 starts in 31 games last season as a freshman for Illinois, scoring in double digits in four of his first five games. But as his production dipped, he lost his starting spot and finished averaging 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Smith is expected to help fill scoring and passing needs for the Tigers, who lost star sophomore Jontay Porter for the season after he tore his right ACL and MCL during a scrimmage on Sunday.

Illinois will face Missouri for the annual Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22 in St. Louis. The Illini have won five straight in the rivalry game.