Redemption for Illini in road win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Illinois volleyball felt like it let two potential signature wins slip away about a month ago. Fourteen straight wins was met with consecutive losses to both Nebraska and Wisconsin at Huff Hall in a matchup of top 10 Big Ten teams.

Three weeks later, the Illini have found themselves on the right side of the rematches. A win in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 13 snapped an eight-match losing streak to the Badgers. A six-match losing streak went down Saturday in Lincoln, as No. 6 Illinois rallied for a 25-27, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 victory against No. 9 Nebraska.

“I think it feels really good to get some redemption on those losses,” Illinois junior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade said.

Illinois coach Chris Tamas didn’t want to call it revenge. And he said there’s satisfaction in any Big Ten win on the road. Neutralizing a potent Nebraska attack, though, had Tamas feeling pretty proud of what the Illini (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) accomplished in front of a sellout crowd at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the defending NCAA champions.

“It was about stepping up big time on the floor defensive end,” Tamas said. “To hold a team like Nebraska under .100 (hitting percentage) is a big deal. … We knew all the defenders would see a lot of shots. Nebraska doesn’t hurt themselves very much on their swings. They’re as good as any out there.

“We were really disciplined on the whole effort in terms of getting the reads we were making and making sure we were able to put ourselves in good spots to make really good plays. Morgan (O’Brien) made a ton.”

O’Brien, Illinois’ sophomore libero, finished Saturday’s match with a career high 32 digs. Freshman defensive specialist Taylor Super also set a new career high with 25 digs.

“In practice the past week, that is 90 percent of what we worked on,” O’Brien said. “Just floor defense and making moves for balls that weren’t at us. That really made a huge difference in (Saturday’s) game. … This was our time to go and show what we practiced all week.”

Three other Illini finished in double figures in digs. Senior setter Jordyn Poulter had 18 digs to go with a match-high 49 assists, while Quade had 13 digs and a match-high 23 kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Caroline Welsh chipped in 11 digs in the team defensive effort.

“We pressured their hitters a lot with the combination of our block and defense,” Quade said. “I thin that was a huge part of it. We forced them into making a lot of errors as well because we were so aggressive with our block and defense.”

Saturday night’s match wasn’t just a slugfest on the Illinois defensive side of things. Nebraska also had five players with double-digit digs, as both teams’ pin hitters got a workout. Quade led all players with 82 total attacks and redshirt junior Beth Prince had eight kills on 39 swings, while Nebraska outside hitters Mikaela Foecke and Lexi Sun and 62 and 59, respectively.

“When you get into a slugfest like that with big defensive rallies, a lot of swings are going to go to the outsides,” Tamas said. “To be able to manage the way they did was great, and they took real big swings in big moments.”

Ali Bastianelli added 10 kills for Illinois, while fellow middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming chipped in nine and sophomore opposite Megan Cooney had eight kills of her own. Saturday’s win was Illinois’ fourth straight, and the Illini will return to action Friday at Ohio State.