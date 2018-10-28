Illini offer 2019 center

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' top recruiting priority in the 2019 class is bolstering its frontcourt. While the Illini are waiting on decisions or visits from the likes of Drew Timme and Kofi Cockburn, they added a new name to their recruiting board with a Sunday offer to Antwan January.

Blessed to receive an offer from Univ of Illinois #Illini pic.twitter.com/3cOIjSeZBy — Antwan january (@antwanjanuary) October 28, 2018

2019 6-10 C Antwan January from @Hillcrest_Hoops received an offer from Illinois (@antwanjanuary) pic.twitter.com/zkPemVwDBx — AZ Finest Mixtape (@AzFinestMixtape) October 28, 2018

January is considered a four-star recruit and his ranked No. 120 in the 2019 class by Rivals. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man and California native transferred to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix in early October where he joins AAU teammate Kyree Walker. January played with Walker, a five-star 2020 prospect, for Dream Vision on the adidas Gauntlet circuit after playing for Cal Supreme on the Nike EYBL circuit a year ago.

January has 19 other Division I offers. He actually released a top nine in mid-August that included Florida State, Nevada, Boise State, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Washington State.