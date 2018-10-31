Guerrier picks Syracuse over Illini, Ducks

CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday night marked another chance for Illinois to make a recruiting splash in the 2019 recruiting class. It turned into another missed opportunity when four-star wing Quincy Guerrier announced his commitment to Syracuse.

The misses are piling up for Brad Underwood and the Illini in the 2019 class. That’s particularly with recruits considered a top priority. Khalil Whitney chose Kentucky. E.J. Liddell opted for Ohio State. Oscar Tshiebwe ultimately didn’t waver from West Virginia.

Guerrier committing to Illinois could have eased some of those recruiting worries. Few players put up the type of numbers the 6-foot-7, top 50 wing did this past season on the adidas Gauntlet circuit, averaging 24.2 points and 6.8 rebounds to go with 36 percent three-point shooting. Guerrier, who intends to enroll at the semester break, could have potentially added an immediate scoring threat for Illinois if he didn’t redshirt.

Missing out on Guerrier means the search continues for the Illini with the early signing period set to start in just 13 days. Help on the wing could still come in the form of four-star Chicago native Terrence Shannon Jr., but his recruitment has become a mystery now that he won’t be committing today as planned. Bloomington’s Chris Payton also remains an option as more of a 3/4 hybrid than a true wing.

Adding more frontcourt depth is still a goal for Illinois, and recruiting targets like Drew Timme and Kofi Cockburn become even more of a priority to make any headway in the 2019 class.