Shannon releases new top six

CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. was initially supposed to announce his commitment today. Instead, the four-star wing released a new top six after previously narrowing his recruitment to four schools on Aug. 10.

Some of the teams were the same. Illinois made the cut again after being in his initial top four. So did DePaul (where he was once committed for about a week) and Florida State. New to the top six, though, were Texas Tech, Georgetown and North Carolina. Maryland was the lone team not to make the top six cut after being in the initial top four.

Shannon's recruiting profile rose to the national level with his play for Mac Irvin Fire on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer. He averaged 14.2 points on 51 percent shooting from the field overall and 33 percent from three-point range while also putting up 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing is a consensus four-star recruit, but he's ranked No. 45 by Rivals and No. 109 by 247Sports in the 2019 class.

Shannon reclassified into the 2019 class after finishing his high school career at Lincoln Park. He currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. That move came after he initially decided to play his postgraduate year at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut.