Illinois waiting on NCAA tournament fate

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Janet Rayfield has a busy weekend ahead. The Illinois soccer coach will be keeping an eye on conference tournaments across the country while keeping her team ready just in case good news comes Monday when the NCAA tournament field is announced.

The Illini (11-8-1) are in wait-and-see mode after Friday morning’s 1-0 loss to top-seeded Penn State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals at Grand Park in the Indianapolis suburbs.

“We’ll watch all the conference tournaments and hope the No. 1 seeds win across the board everywhere so they don’t take at larges away form other teams,” Rayfield said. “Then we’ll wait and see our fate on Monday.”

Illinois has what Rayfield considers the résumé of an NCAA tournament team. The Illini beat a pair of then top 15 teams earlier this season with victories against Duke (on the road) and Oklahoma State (at home) and boast three total top 50 RPI wins. No true bad loss — DePaul has the lowest RPI at No. 72 of any team to beat Illinois — helps that NCAA tournament cause, too.

The sticking point for Illinois could be its own RPI of 45.

“What’s really kind of baffling right now when I look at teams and résumés is for whatever reason this year it doesn’t seem to match RPI,” Rayfield said. “Look at a team like ours. We’ve got a couple big wins, we don’t have any bad losses and yet our RPI isn’t in a place where you feel real comfortable. If it’s more based on RPI, we’re really in a place where it could be questionable. If you look at résumé, I feel pretty good about the work that we’ve done.”

Illinois has to wait out its NCAA tournament fate after dropping its Big Ten tournament semifinal match to the defending conference champions. That the deciding factor in the Nittany Lions’ win was an Illini own goal adds a different kind of frustration.

Penn State’s Kim Dubs played a tricky ball behind the Illinois defense in the 66th minute, and it was deflected into the goal by Illinois junior center back Alicia Barker.

“If you lose a game where you got outplayed and they scored a great goal against you, you kind of stay, ‘All right, hat’s off,’ ” Rayfield said. “This one was frustrating from that standpoint. This game is cruel at times. … Alicia has been strong for us all year long, and it’s unfortunate that happened to bounce off her foot the wrong way.

“For the most part, I thought we did some of the things we needed to do to win the game. Just not enough. We just didn’t do enough when we had the ball.”

Illinois’ best chances came in succession in a four-minute stretch between the 55th and 59th minute with shots on goal by Kelly Maday, Katie Murray and Peyton Willie. Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis saved them all.

“There was the moment in the game where we could have turned the game,” Rayfield said. “We have to own those moments. There was the thing about this game we could have controlled.

“We did what we needed to do when we didn’t have (the ball). We did what we needed to do to defend Penn State. What we didn’t do was really take care of the ball enough when we had it and allow ourselves to dictate the game and create opportunities for ourselves. We had two or three good chances, but I think if we were a little bit more composed on the ball we could have created more.”