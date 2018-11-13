Fahey gets another 2019 commit

CHAMPAIGN — Jada Peebles committed to North Carolina State more than four years ago when she was just 13 years old. It was a fit at the time. Peebles is a Raleigh, N.C., native and both of her parents are alums. Her dad, Danny, played football and ran track for the Wolfpack.

But Peebles reopened her recruitment in late October. Monday night she committed to Illinois and second-year coach Nancy Fahey. The 5-foot-9 guard joins fellow guard Jenae Terry in the Illini's 2019 class.

Peebles is ranked as a four-star prospect by ProspectsNation.com. She's just outside the top 100 players in the 2019 class at No. 104.