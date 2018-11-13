Underwood gets first 2019 commitment

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ chances for an early signing period addition seemed slim. Until Tuesday night. That’s when the Illini got an 11th hour commitment from four-star forward Antwan January — their first in the 2019 class.

January chose Illinois over a slew of other offers. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 87 in the 2019 class by 247Sports. His offer list was nearly two dozen strong and included the likes of Nevada, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Texas Tech, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Washington State, Boise State and DePaul.

Illinois moved fast on January. He had originally released his top nine schools in mid-August before the Illini got in the mix in late October. Just a few weeks later, Illinois had the start of its 2019 recruiting class.

January’s commitment still leaves two scholarships available for Illinois in the 2019 class. Five-star forward Drew Timme is set to announce his commitment today, and the Illini also remain involved with five-star center Kofi Cockburn and four-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr. among a handful of other prospects.