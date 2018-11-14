Winning streak hits 10

EVANSTON — Northwestern opened newly-renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena earlier this month. It might as well have gotten a name change Wednesday to Huff Hall North given the number of Illinois fans in attendance as the No. 4 Illini cruised to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 victory.

“I’m obviously not surprised,” sophomore opposite hitter Megan Cooney said. “I think our fan base is so supportive of us, and Northwestern being so close it’s really great we have fans that committed to following us where we go.”

The fan contingent contained a mix of Illini Networkers, alums and friends and family. Illinois coach Chris Tamas estimated that three-fourths of the Welsh-Ryan crowd were Illini fans.

“Welcome to the home gym,” Tamas joked. “It was good to see. We definitely had the most cheers in the crowd (Wednesday night). Appreciate the support.”

That heavily pro-Illinois crowd in Evanston was treated with a sweep that extended Illinois’ winning streak to 10 straight matches. The No. 4 Illini (25-3, 14-3) haven’t lost since falling to third-ranked Minnesota in Minneapolis on Oct. 12, and they have three more chances to extend that streak even further before the end of the regular season.

Illinois will be back in action at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers looking to build on the momentum it has built in the last month.

“To be able to have the run we’re having — big wins on the road, big wins at home — and being able to take care of teams that maybe are dangerous because they’re either trying to get in the tournament or maybe they don’t have as much to lose, it’s just impressive of how we’re doing it just as much as we’re beating them,” Tamas said. “Whether it’s squeak it out against the Penn State’s by two points and able to come up in big time moments or if it’s just handling business when we walk into a place like tonight, it’s a good sign we have a good team here. Our record reflects that.”

Illinois steamrolled Northwestern (15-14, 5-12) after a slower start to the first set. A balanced attack and formidable defense paved the way to the sweep. The Illini outblocked the Wildcats 11 to four and got 10 kills apiece from Cooney and Ali Bastianelli and nine from kills leader Jacqueline Quade.

“Our goal is to spread out the sets as much as possible so that the other side is not knowing exactly what we’re going to do each play,” Cooney said. “Having all three of us and Beth (Prince) as well really contributing throughout the match was key to getting our hitters one-on-one and for all of us being as successful as we were tonight.”

As efficient as the Illinois attack was, the defense was better. Bastianelli, Beth Prince and Ashlyn Fleming all had four blocks apiece, while Jordyn Poulter finished with three to go with 33 assists and seven digs.

“We did a lot from the service line to kind of force them where we wanted them to set. Happy how it came together as a whole. We blocked a lot of balls tonight, and if they got by our block we touched a lot of balls so we slowed down a lot of swings. We were able to pick up a lot of those swings and turn them into points. That’s going to be a good recipe.”