From radio row: Barnhart's breakdown

Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart offers his observations after the Illini's close 84-78 loss to third-ranked Gonzaga on Monday night at the Maui Invitational:

1. Giorgi Bezhanishvili is quickly developing into a star. His positioning in the

paint and his footwork around the rim was very impressive against some big

guys for Gonzaga.

2. The Illini had an occasion late in the first half where they could have

taken the lead against the Zags and two more chances late in the game but

came away empty every time. Those missed chances to take the lead weren't

the reason they lost the game, but they were momentum changing moments at

the time as Gonzaga would score and slow the Illini charge.

3. Trent Frazier is...well....amazing. Has the heart of a lion and refused to let his team go down quietly. That four-point play late that kept the Illini afloat for the moment caused the orange-clad Illini fans in the building to almost blow the roof off the 2,400 seat arena.

4. Illinois and Iowa State is a good matchup between Midwestern basketball teams that should be entertaining as well as intriguing with the Talen Horton-Tucker and Ayo Dosunmu angle. Plus...I am told Iowa State and Illinois sold the mosttickets to fans for the Maui Invitational. Should be good and loud Tuesday afternoon.