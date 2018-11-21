Illini Basketball Report Card: vs. Xavier, Nov. 21, 2018

Player of the game

Xavier guard Elias Harden

While the rest of his team was turning Illinois’ defense into layup line opportunities, Harden was providing a counterpoint as a consistent three-point shooting threat. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard went 4 of 4 from deep (a career high), and his 14 points (also a career high) made him one of four Musketeers in double figures.

Backcourt

Illinois: D-

Xavier: A

Yes, Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Aaron Jordan combined for 53 of the Illini’s 74 points. They also shot a combined 54 percent. But a majority of Xavier’s easy looks at the basket started by their guards beating the Illini guards off the dribble.

Frontcourt

Illinois: F

Xavier: C+

The Musketeers’ 37-25 rebounding advantage was helped by Tyrique Jones’ game-high nine boards, but the Xavier guards were just as involved. That edge happened, though, with Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Adonis De La Rosa combining for just nine rebounds and nine points.

Bench

Illinois: F

Xavier: A-

The Illini pride themselves on strong bench play. It wasn’t there against Iowa State and wasn’t there again against Xavier. Harden provided the lead off the bench for the Musketeers, but he had help from Keonte Kennedy and Zach Hankins.

Overall

Illinois: F

Xavier: B+

Hanging with eventual Maui Invitational champs provided a sense that maybe this young Illini team would exceed expectations this season. Tuesday’s loss to the Cyclones coupled with more disappointment against the Musketeers put an end to those thoughts for now.