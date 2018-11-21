Illini go winless in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Illinois’ defensive struggles aren’t just a byproduct of playing in the toughest Maui Invitational field of all time. The tournament just provided a national spotlight on how frequently — and efficiently — opposing teams get to the rim and score.

Wednesday night was simply more of the same in Illinois’ Maui finale against Xavier. The Musketeers turned easy basket after easy basket (plus some better-than-expected three-point shooting) into an 83-74 victory against the Illini in the seventh-place game that was still played in front of a sellout crowd at Lahaina Civic Center.

“I think it’s finding the consistency that young people need to have,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his team’s defense. “I’m more concerned with our fouling — and I thought we did a better job of that (Wednesday) — than I am philosophically what we do. … It’s about being assignment sound and being better. And that’s my job. I’ve got to do a better job with those guys getting them to do what we do.”

Illinois’ defensive issues were at the forefront of Trent Frazier’s mind, too. The sophomore guard had his third double-digit scoring performance in Hawaii with 18 points. Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu added a game-high 19 points. Senior guard Aaron Jordan knocked down a quartet of three-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The Illini did mostly enough offensively. The other end of the court was the problem. Xavier was the third team in five games to shoot better than 53 percent from the field against Illinois, and the Musketeers were the fourth straight team to drop 80-plus points on the Illini.

“We’ve got to focus in and be better defensively,” Frazier said. “Offense will come easily. I think we have the best three guards in the (Big) Ten. I’m not really worried about offense. Sitting down and guarding — helping our bigs out more — will give us some wins.”

How the last two games in Hawaii played out troubled Frazier the most. The Illini hung with eventual Maui champs Gonzaga in the opening round. Repeating that 40-minute effort didn’t happen against either Iowa State or Xavier.

“These last two nights we didn’t play the Illini way,” Frazier said. “We didn’t have enough fight (Wednesday) or (Tuesday). That’s the thing right there. We’ve got to come out and play hard every night and play for 40 minutes.

“I’m not a veteran, but I’m a veteran. Down the stretch, I was a little vocal, but I’ve got to be more vocal. I’ve got to bring my teammates together. We kind of tend to go our separate ways and get mad at each other. I think that’s what caused us to not get a win tonight. … We’ve got to stay together, man. I think that’s the biggest thing.”