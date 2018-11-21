Illinois' winning streak hits 12

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Illinois dropped the first set Wednesday at Michigan State. It was a first for the Illini in more than a week after sweeping Northwestern and Rutgers and just the eighth in the course of their winning streak that dates back to mid-October.

Doing so didn’t really faze Illinois. In fact, by the end of that first set against the Spartans, the Illini had already started to turn the match around. Three sets later it was over. Fourth-ranked Illinois finished off its 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 victory — a 12th straight — and set itself up for lucky No. 13 in Saturday’s 5 p.m. regular season finale at Huff Hall against 12th-ranked Purdue.

“You never want to spot good teams those types of leads, but there’s always a settling in period and feeling out the game,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “Not all game plans match up with how they actually come out and attack you, so there has to be an adjustment period.

“Obviously, I want to see some execution stuff done better right for the bat, but it happens. As any Big Ten road game, (Michigan State’s) a tough place to play. Once we settled in, we kind of rolled from there.”

Tamas has a sense of trust in his veteran team. He rarely calls a timeout and is comfortable enough letting the Illini (27-3, 16-3 Big Ten) work their own way out of any jams.

“We’re as consistent as I’ve seen a team in a while,” Tamas said. “I never get worried if we get beat in a set or get beat in a run of points. I know that’s not our team. I know we’re very good at having good responses, and we’re very good at kind of putting the puzzle together. I trust them in those moments. Sometime I let them play out of it, and they do a really good job of that.”

Sophomore opposite hitter Megan Cooney said Illinois simply has the proper mindset to get through any rough stretches in a match.

“It’s just bettering each touch and not getting down after a point and keep pushing forward and focusing on the next point,” said Cooney, who tied redshirt junior outside hitter Beth Prince for the team lead with 13 kills in the win against the Spartans (17-15, 5-14).

Wednesday night’s slow start was a bit of anomaly of late for Illinois. Cooney said she didn’t really have an explanation for it, but she knew it wouldn’t last. This Illini team has confidence it can answer any run its opponents put together.

“Once we got everything together and started playing together even the first set we were playing much better by the end of it,” Cooney said. “We just carried that momentum throughout the next three sets and stayed very steady throughout those sets and played together.

“Playing in the Big Ten is great because we can see tons of different styles of teams and how they play. We’ve practiced defending against many different offenses, so I think having those skill sets is very hopeful against whoever we’re playing against.”