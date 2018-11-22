From radio row: Barnhart's breakdown against Xavier

Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart offers four thoughts from Maui after Wednesday night's 83-74 loss to Xavier:



1. The biggest number of the night was the shooting percentage for Xavier for the game, which was at 57 percent. It doesn’t matter how well the Illini shot at any point in the game. It is impossible to keep up with a team that shoots at that level. The points in the paint numbers also told the story as Xavier won that by a 36-20 margin.



2. Give some credit to Xavier. They did what they do best, which is to start their offense about 30 feet from the basket to get the defense spread out and open up driving lanes and then either take those lanes or pass to a shooter sitting on the three-point line. The Musketeers came in shooting 33 percent from the arc but made 8 of 20 for 40 percent against the Illini.



3. Forcing turnovers is a staple of the Illini defense, and the Xavier radio crew told us before the ballgame that handling the Illinois pressure was a potential problem for the Musketeers. As it turned out, Xavier had only one more turnover than Illinois did (17-16) so that expected Illini advantage never materialized.



4. Brad Underwood told us on the postgame radio interview that his team probably was not quite ready to be in the 2018 Maui Invitational field. Lots of youth and a roster in transition, combined with some talented opponents, managed to give the Illini an 0-3 record in the event. Still, the Illini had the ball twice late in the Monday night game against eventual Maui champion Gonzaga (who upset No. 1 Duke in the Wednesday final) with a chance to pull a big upset. Hopefully the Maui experience will be a great learning tool for the Illini as they work their way into December and into Big Ten play.