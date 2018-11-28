Poulter named Big Ten Co-Setter of the Year

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois' Jordyn Poulter was named Co-Big Ten Setter of the Year on Wednesday when the conference announced its postseason awards. The Illini senior shared the award with Minnesota's Samantha Seliger-Swenson, who was also named Big Ten Player of the Year.

Poulter along with senior middle blocker Ali Bastianelli and junior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade were all unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selections. Newcomer Ashlyn Fleming, a junior middle blocker, was a Second Team pick in her first season at Illinois after transferring from Pacific.

Poulter is the first Illini to win a major Big Ten award since Michelle Bartsch was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2008. The 6-foot-2 Aurora, Colo., native ranks third all-time in program history with 4,953 assists, and she is also the first Illinois setter to top 400 career blocks. She's also just 10 digs from 1,000 for her career.

Poulter has 1,318 assists so far this season to rank 11th nationally and third in the Big Ten at 11.66 assists per set. She also ranks second for Illinois with 2.61 digs per set and has 95 blocks and 88 kills this fall.

Bastianelli became Illinois' career blocks leader this season. The 6-3 middle blocker has 153 blocks this season and ranks 25th nationally and third in the Big Ten at 1.35 blocks per set.

Quade has put together a breakout season this fall for the Illini. The 6-2 outside hitter has 473 kills, 217 digs and 30 aces this season. Fleming leads the Illini with a .420 hitting percentage and has 172 kills and 111 blocks on the season.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Beth Prince was also honored with her second Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.