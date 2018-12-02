Media timeout: Louisville Courier-Journal's Danielle Lerner

What kind of momentum might Tuesday's win against Michigan State deliver — especially coming in the middle of a particularly tough nonconference slate?

There's really no overstating how much that win meant to the program in the aftermath of last season's turmoil and some frustratingly close losses both last season and this season. Had Louisville lost to Michigan State, it could have easily been the third straight defeat and resulted in a five-game slide all the way through the Indiana game.

Were there expectations the offense would apparently run through Jordan Nwora?

Most people predicted Nwora would lead Louisville in scoring this season, but it's been surprising to see how much his game has rounded out. Yes, he's made 10 threes and is still a great shooter, but he's also been driving to the hoop more in transition and averages 7.5 rebounds per game. Although Nwora fits well in Chris Mack's shooter-driven offense, he is still struggling to adapt to the pack-line defense. His instincts still align with Louisville's old defensive philosophy of blocks and steals, so he gets out of position and turns the ball over frequently.

What went into Chris Mack putting together such a strong 2019 recruiting class in less than a year with the team and after last season's turmoil?

One aspect is Mack's personality, and the other is the belief he and his staff sold to recruits. His assistants are great and deserve credit, but Mack is very hands on and likes to deal with kids directly. Mack had been recruiting most of the kids while he was at Xavier, and he said he began calling prospects within 24 hours of arriving at Louisville to reaffirm his interest. Mack addressed the uncertainty of NCAA sanctions with the message that he and his staff wouldn't have gone to Louisville if they didn't believe in the program. If they can believe, why can't recruits? Once they got Josh Nickelberry to commit last May, the dominoes started falling. Each recruit helped lean on and persuade the successive recruits to come to Louisville. They all want to play with each other and for Mack.