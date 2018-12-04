Poulter claims AVCA honor

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois setter Jordyn Poulter was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association Northeast Region Player of the Year on Tuesday. The Illini senior, who was also Co-Big Ten Setter of the Year, earned her third straight AVCA All-Region honor but first as player of the year.

Poulter has 1,386 assists, 307 digs, 105 blocks and 94 kills on the season. The Aurora, Colo., native was a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team Selection this fall and is a Senior CLASS Award candidate.

Illinois coach Chris Tamas was also named AVCA Northest Region Coach of the Year on Tuesday. Tamas has guided the Illini to 30 wins and into the Sweet 16 for a second straight year. He has a career record of 53-14 in two seasons at Illinois.

Senior middle blocker Ali Bastianelli and junior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade were also named AVCA All-Region. They were also unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selections this season. Bastianelli, the Illini's all-time career blocks leader and another Senior CLASS Award candidate, has 274 kills and 168 blocks this year. Quade leads Illinois with 495 kills and also has 233 digs.