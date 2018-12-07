Illini basketball alums name scholarship for Hensons

Illinois men's basketball letterwinners have donated funds to create a scholarship named for former Illini coach Lou Henson and his wife, Mary.

The scholarship will provide former basketball players opportunities to complete their degrees.

Spearheaded by Rod Cardinal, Steve Lanter and Larry Lubin, the scholarship will be named the Lou and Mary Henson men's basketball academic assistance fund.

“Last year, for the holidays, Mary sent a note to all of the basketball alumni wishing all of us well and updating us on Coach’s health," Lubin said in a statement. "At the end of the note Mary reminded us to be thankful for all our blessings and how our Illini Basketball family is a blessing to them. But it also reminded us how fortunate we are to have Coach and Mary in our lives. They set the example for success in life through their love for each other, the importance of hard work every day, toughness to get through adversity and selflessness for our team, our University, community and families.

“They’ve provided guidance to our basketball family and Illini Family for over 40 years now, which inspired us to create the (scholarship) to honor their legacy for generations to come,” Lubin added.

The fund will be used for Illini men’s basketball student-athletes who wish to return to the University of Illinois to complete their undergraduate degrees. The first scholarship will be awarded beginning Fall of 2019.

“It will be 40 years next month to mark the anniversary of Eddie hitting the game winner to knock off Magic (Johnson) and Michigan State, and as this milestone approaches, it hit me how my life was forever changed by playing for Coach (Henson) at my state university,” Lanter said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity Coach gave me to run point on that fabulous team. He taught me the value of servant leadership and putting teammates first. I can’t thank him enough.”

Lou Henson finished his Illinois career as the all-time winningest coach in Illini history, compiling a 423-226 record in his 21 seasons in charge at Illinois from 1975-1996. Henson led the Illini to 12 NCAA tournament appearances, including the 1989 Final Four, and finished his coaching career with 775-420 record that included head coaching stops at Hardin-Simmons and New Mexico State.

The court at State Farm Center is named Lou Henson Court in his honor.

“Lou and Mary Henson are part of the very fabric of Illinois Athletics. Even all these years into retirement, they continue to represent the Illinois commitment to developing the complete student-athlete,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “It is an incredible tribute that Coach’s former players are honoring Lou and Mary in such a meaningful way, by creating future opportunities for Illini basketball players to fulfil their dream of an Illinois degree. Many thanks to Steve Lanter, Larry Lubin and the others who have worked so hard and given so generously to make this wonderful honor a reality.”