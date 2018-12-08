LIVE! Men's basketball vs. UNLV

4:23 second half — Illinois 68, UNLV 61

Brad Underwood felt the refs missed a UNLV travel, and Joel Ntambwe nails a corner three immediately afterward. Illini trying to work some clock on the offensive end, but the Rebels finally seem to be finding their stroke offensively. So it looks like it'll take more than just running time out to seal this one.

5:26 second half — Illinois 66, UNLV 56

Shakur Juiston has poured in seven points for the Rebels over the last few minutes. Aaron Jordan hit a critical three-pointer from the near corner before a timeout was called. Ball trid to come out of hte cylinder, but eventually went down.

7:48 second half — Illinois 61, UNLV 50

Giorgi Bezhanishvili perked up a bit in this last stretch, completing an Aaron Jordan layup attempt with a nice tip-in before drawing a foul and hitting two free throws. Speaking of fouls, Ayo Dosunmu now has three of them.

Shakur Juiston hit a triple right before the timeout for UNLV, but the Rebels are struggling badly to hit the bottom of the bucket. Shooting 28.3 percent from the field, 25 percent from deep and 68.2 percent from the charity stripe. Some of that is Illinois' defense. More of it is just failure to execute.

11:32 second half — Illinois 55, UNLV 43

Pretty ineffective offensive stretch for both teams, but Alan Griffin showed out of the last two minutes plus. He had a block, dove on the floor for a pair of loose balls (getting one) and snagged an offensive rebound. Solid effort for a guy who has no points so far.

Da'Monte Williams is up to four fouls. Illini still shooting 44.7 percent from the field, while UNLV is down to a not-so-robust 27.1 percent.

13:54 second half — Illinois 55, UNLV 42

Illini could start to pull away here if they play their cards right. Nice sequence for Aaron Jordan, who draws a foul, hits a free throw, draws an offensive foul and then accepts a nice loft pass from Ayo Dosunmu and converts a layup in flight.

Da'Monte Williams recently picked up his third foul for Illinois, as did Bryce Hamilton for UNLV.

15:22 second half — Illinois 50, UNLV 41

Andres Feliz has busted out today. He has three field goals this half, upping his point total to 15 for the game. Both Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kipper Nichols have three fouls, though, so not all is well for Illinois. Samba Kane will probably get some more run before all is said and done, because of this.

Illinois up to 10 turnovers for the game, but UNLV has 12. Its first two this half led directly to baskets for Nichols and Ayo Dosunmu, who have 10 and seven points, respectively.

HALF — Illinois 40, UNLV 34

Illinois had some turnover trouble to end that half, finishing with eight. But the Illini added two blocks in that stretch as well — from Alan Griffin and Samba Kane — upping their total to five for the game.

Andres Feliz with nine points for Illinois, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong with the same output for UNLV. Kipper Nichols (eight points) and Kane (six) also key contributors for Illinois in the first half.

3:31 first half — Illinois 33, UNLV 26

The teams are essentially trading both makes and misses, keeping the Illini lead stable. A trio of Illini have two fouls right now — Kipper Nichols, Samba Kane and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. They've combined for 17 points, and both Kane and Bezhanishvili are needed in the paint to counter Cheikh Mbacke Diong, who leads the Rebels with seven points.

Illinois shooting 44.4 percent from the field, compared to just 31.3 for UNLV.

7:44 first half — Illinois 25, UNLV 19

Samba Kane thrilled the crowd with a big block, followed by a Dikembe Mutombo finger wag. He wound up turning the ball over at the other end, leading to a Rebels dunk, but it was a fun moment while it lasted.

Andres Feliz joined the Illinois scoring column with two free throws, and Aaron Jordan also is on the board with a field goal. Each team has six guys on the board. Kipper Nichols leads all scorers with eight points.

10:44 first half — Illinois 19, UNLV 13

Both teams went about a minute and a half without a point before Illinois broke off a 7-0 run. Kane is up to six points, the latest when he converted a slam on a pretty alley-oop pass from Alan Griffin. Kipper Nichols also boasts six points, adding a three-pointer to his earlier dunk.

The Rebels aren't getting things as easily in the paint anymore, though their last two baskets — from Amauri Hardy and Shakur Juiston — came that way. Trent Frazier responded with a three. Illini contending much better with the size of Cheikh Mbacke Diong in the paint.

15:49 first half — Illinois 9, UNLV 9

Samba Kane got some surprise minutes early as the first guy off the bench for Brad Underwood. And he immediately contributed, with four points. He narrowly missed on a dunk as well. Kipper Nichols didn't miss in that regard, slamming one home after being stuff on a three-pointer. He drew (and hit) an and-one to boot.

But the Illini are having trouble stopping the Rebels on the glass. UNLV credited with five offensive rebounds early. Mbacke Diong, checking in at 6-foot-11, is having his way in that regard.

Pregame — 12:55 p.m.

Pregame — 12:45 p.m.

The starters for Illinois today against UNLV are Trent Frazier, Kipper Nichols, Ayo Dosunmu, Aaron Jordan and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The Illini are not only trying to end a three-game losing streak, they're also attempting to avenge an 89-82 loss to the Rebels last season in Las Vegas.

A nice treat today for the Illini faithful amid a tough start to the season ... Lou Henson is in attendance, along with wife Mary.

We'll tip off in about 12 minutes from State Farm Center.