Magical season continues for Final Four-bound Illini

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Illinois setter Jordyn Poulter (1) sets the ball during the first set of the Elite Eight match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship against Wisconsin at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Chants of "I-L-L, I-N-I" rained down from the still-full Huff Hall bleachers with the Illinois volleyball team gathered at midcourt after Saturday's Elite Eight slugfest with Wisconsin.

The same cheer that rocked the sellout arena throughout the match.

The Illini had pieces of a volleyball net — sliced by golden scissors — hung around their necks. Tears streaked some cheeks, but they were tears of joy. Smiles were permanently etched across all of their faces.

Why not?

These Illini had just accomplished a feat only three other teams in program history can also claim. A 25-19, 15-25, 25-22, 25-23 victory against the Badgers secured Illinois' spot in its first Final Four since 2011 in front of a packed house.

"It's pretty indescribable," Illinois senior middle blocker Ali Bastianelli said before giving it a shot to do just that.

"It's not something you can really feel until it happens to you," she continued. "It's something that we've had a goal in mind of since we started this season, and being able to accomplish it one step at a time toward our goal of a national championship is really cool."

"It was just a very special moment," fellow senior Jordyn Poulter said. "For that to be our last game in Huff and end it with a 'W' is something that I think I'll take with me forever."

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield likened Saturday's match to "a heavyweight fight." The Illini and Badgers were, in his estimation, worthy of a Final Four or championship matchup.

"Just two really talented teams," Sheffield said. "Somebody's got to win and somebody's got to lose. There's talent on both sides. You play it out. The two teams could probably play each other 10 more times and they'd all probably be like that — a split of who wins."

Illinois came out on top Saturday for the second time this season against Wisconsin. And got some redemption for dropping a home match to the Badgers in early October.

Saturday's win, of course, had significantly more meaning.

The emotions hit Illinois coach Chris Tamas after the celebration when he tried to put into words what his team had accomplished not just this year — this NCAA tournament — but in his two seasons in Champaign. When Tamas arrived at Illinois, the vibe he felt from a team that had just missed the tournament and lost its coach was "where do we go from here?"

Turns out that destination is the Final Four, riding a 17-match winning streak no less.

"I don't know what to say in this moment here," Tamas said, unsuccessfully fighting back some tears. "A lot of work in the making. Just really proud of these guys. Just really happy for the team where we're in this spot right here. The best part is we're not done yet. This is a sweet one, but we're not done yet."

Illinois' "one day at a time" path continues this coming week. The Illini (32-3) have a national semifinal date with Nebraska (28-6) on Thursday night at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. Sticking to that deliberate, focused mindset that Tamas touted upon his arrival has worked for these Illini.

"It really does," Poulter said. "For this group of people, it makes the biggest difference for us. I think that's how we have gotten to the spot we are in now. This didn't just happen in one season. There was all the work last season that helped lead up to this. This has kind of been two years in the making, and we're happy to see the progress paying off."

Tamas was able to reverse Illinois' course in the last two seasons. The Illini went 17-14 in 2016 and were on the outside looking in at the NCAA tournament. The 2017 season churned out an unexpected Sweet 16 appearance, which set the groundwork for this year's Final Four run.

"Chris has come in and actually changed this program around," Bastinaelli said, with her voice catching, too. "It's not that we changed big things. It's the little things that maybe we didn't think about before."

Those "little things" run the gamut. Tamas has put extra emphasis on serving tougher, which certainly helped in Saturday's win against Wisconsin. The Illini's passing changed — particularly with the hire of assistant coach Alfee Reft this offseason. Illinois' attack is more varied, and Bastianelli said the team's mental approach has changed, too.

"The confidence that the coaches instill in us every day and we instill in each other every day in practice just carries through the games," Bastianelli continued. "We're very confident in each other. Two years before this, who knows if I could say that. I trust every single person on this team, and I know they feel the same way about me."

This Illinois team reminds Tamas of his own at Pacific. He was a setter for a team without "super huge outsides" but some effective middles, and plenty of aggressive serving and solid passing.

"I can throw the same challenges at a different team, but they may not respond the way this team did," Tamas said. "If they can bring it every single time and we don't show many weaknesses — which I know we don't and we've just proven that — it gives us a chance to be in a lot of matches. We may not blow out teams all the time, but we put teams on their heels enough we can exploit some things."

Illinois will try to do the same in Thursday's Final Four rematch with Nebraska. Like Saturday's against Wisconsin, the Illini and Cornhuskers split the regular-season series with a road win each.

Few — if any — surprises should exist in Minneapolis.

"It's expected to see another Big Ten team on your way to doing all this," Tamas said. The conference has had at least two teams in the Final Four the last four seasons (including this one) and six of the last seven.

"I tell people all the time it's the luxury of being in the Big Ten," he continued. "It doesn't always feel like a luxury, but you learn a lot of your lessons through the year that way."