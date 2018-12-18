Illinois to host NCAA youth basketball camp

Other Related Content Dec. 19 Illinois basketball chat

The University of Illinois will host one of four new youth basketball camps this upcoming summer in light of a new NCAA reform put in place amid recruiting concerns in the sport.

The first session is from July 23-25, with the second session from July 26-28. Illinois, along with the University of Houston, the University of Connecticut and Grand Canyon University, will host the camps.

These camps are designed to complement already existing recruiting opportunities, according to the NCAA, with the only other July evaluation period happening from July 11-14.

According to the NCAA, the camps will invite as many as 2,400 rising seniors, juniors and select sophomores, with up to 300 high school basketball players competing in each of the eight sessions across the four sites.

College coaches will be allowed to attend for evaluation and recruiting purposes. Teams will be coached by a collection of non-Division I college, professional and high school coaches in the country, according to the NCAA.

All expenses for participants and one chaperone will be paid by the NCAA, with participants selected by a committee of the NCAA and National Association of Basketball Coaches in May 2019.