Illini add former St. Thomas More star

CHAMPAIGN — Former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Mica Allison is headed home. The 6-foot-1 setter is transferring from Auburn and will continue her career at Illinois, the team announced Thursday.

"I feel so blessed to be able to have the opportunity to join this program at Illinois," Allison said in a release. "The culture they are building for Illinois volleyball is something special and something I am very excited to be a part of."

Allison earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors this past season at Auburn. She started every match for the Tigers and averaged 10.05 assists per set — good for fourth in the conference. Allison's 1,055 total assists placed her fifth-all time for a single season in Auburn history.

Illinois is faced with the prospect of replacing All-American setter Jordyn Poulter for the 2019 season. Allison's transfer will give the Illini three setters on their roster, including Diana Brown, who redshirted the 2018 season as a true freshman, and Kylie Bruder.

Allison is just more than a year removed from leading St. Thomas More to the 2017 Class 2A state title. She earned News-Gazette All-State First Team honors following her senior season with the Sabers after putting up 400 assists, 328 kills, 217 digs and 77 blocks.

""Mica has proven herself at many levels," Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. "At local Saint Thomas More she earned her way to Illinois State Gatorade Player of the Year her senior year. At Illini Elite, she was the 17 Open Champion and MVP.

"In her first year in college she was an all-conference player. Mica has also been on multiple USA volleyball rosters in which she played key roles on all of her rosters. I look forward to her contributions with Illinois Volleyball and happy to add her to an already talented and accomplished roster."