LIVE! Missouri at Illinois women's basketball

FINAL: Missouri 67, Illinois 45

For the second straight season, the Tigers ended a four-game winning streak for the Illini.

This time, it was a third-quarter push that cancelled out any hope at an upset for Illinois.

Thanks to a 24-5 third quarter, which included a 17-0 run and featured a trio of three-pointers from Sophie Cunningham, the Illini lost touch with the Tigers.

Alex Wittinger led Illinois with 15 points, as the Illini completed the nonconference portion of their schedule with an 8-3 record.

Illinois returns to action a week from today when Nancy Fahey's team hosts Indiana.

Missouri 51, Illinois 31, end third quarter

The third quarter completely belonged to Missouri.

And it was Sophie Cunningham at the center of it. After being held scoreless in the first half, the All-American guard hit for nine points in the third quarter, all on three-pointers.

The Tigers used a 17-0 run to take control of the game.

It was Brandi Beasley's three-pointer that broke up Missouri's scoring push with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

The Tigers outscored the Illini 24-5 in the period.

Missouri 35, Illinois 28, 6:32 third quarter

That didn't take long.

Sophie Cunningham — after being held scoreless in the first half — promptly hit a three-pointer on her first attempt after the break.

The Tigers have started the third quarter on an 8-2 run, forcing Nancy Fahey to take a timeout.

It's a bit of a danger zone for the Illini.

Missouri 27, Illinois 26, after first half

The task for Illinois against Sophie Cunningham is half complete.

The two-time AP honorable mention All-American selection was held scoreless in the first half, going 0 for 4 from the field while being mired in foul trouble.

And thanks to Alex Wittinger, who led all scorers with 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting, the Illini are well within striking distance of the Tigers after 20 minutes.

Missouri 22, Illinois 21, 3:37 second quarter

The back-and-forth between Alex Wittinger and Amber Smith has been fascinating to watch.

Smith — Missouri's top post player — has found some spacing on the outside, knocking down a pair of three-pointers en route to her eight points.

Wittinger has operated largely in the post.

Her baseline jumper — which was accompanied by beating her chest after it went down — tied the game at 21.

Wittinger, who was fouled on the play, knocked down the ensuing free throw to complete the and-1 play and now has nine of her team's 22 points.

Missouri 16, Illinois 13, end first quarter

Alex Wittinger checked back into the game late in the first quarter. The senior forward leads all scorers with six points.

Illinois had gotten off to a fast start, but Missouri's second unit was able to help the Tigers regain their lead, including a three-pointer from Grace Berg.

The Illini struggled to get into their offensive sets late in the quarter, with J-Naya Ephraim having to throw up a last-ditch jumper before the shot clock expired with 3.7 seconds left in the period.

Missouri 11, Illinois 11, 3:20 left first quarter

Alex Wittinger has taken advantage of her matchup against Hannah Schuchts in the post, with six early points, including a hook shot along the baseline.

Wittinger has averaged 20.3 points during Illinois' four-game winning streak.

Amber Smith has accounted for five of Missouri's 11 points. The Tigers — without one of their top forward from last season in Cierra Porter, are playing with a four out, one in offense.

Missouri at Illinois, Noon

Illinois will be without Arieal Scott today for an undisclosed reason. The freshman guard had played in all 10 games this season, making back-to-back starts against Eastern Michigan and Indiana State, before being moved back to the bench.

Scott played 13 minutes in last Saturday's 74-47 victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, going 1-7 from the field.

The Illini will start G Brandi Beasley, G Cierra Rice, G Courtney Joens, F Ali Andrews and F Alex Wittinger. The Tigers counter with Sophie Cunningham, Lauren Aldridge, Hannah Schuchts, Jordan Roundtree and Amber Smith.

Missouri at Illinois, Noon

CHAMPAIGN — A longstanding series has existed between Illinois and Missouri on the men's basketball scene.

It's been the opposite story for those border rivals in women's basketball.

When Nancy Fahey's Illini (8-2) and Robin Pingeton's Tigers (9-3) meet at noon today inside State Farm Center, it will only be the fourth such meeting in the past 16 years.

But, there is mutual interest to have the nonconference game become a regular fixture on future schedules.

For Illinois, today offers a chance for the Illini to post the first marquee win of Fahey's tenure in Champaign.

For the second straight season, Illinois enters the game on a four-game winning streak. A season ago, the Illini lost 72-55 to Missouri in Columbia, Mo. That defeat started a downward spiral as Illinois suffered through an eventual 18-game losing skid the rest of the season.

That fact isn't lost on the Illinois, either.

“We kind of remember last year, and are like, ‘Nope, we’re getting them this year,’” senior forward Alex Wittinger said on Wednesday. “We have that edge. It will definitely be a good test for us. We’re looking to knock them out. We’re wanting to get them back from last year.”

Two and a half hours from now, we'll know if Wittinger and company have exacted some revenge against the Tigers.