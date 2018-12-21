Reliving a night fans of the Illini and Tigers won't ever forget

Photo by: 2017 MARK JONES

The smoky haze inside the St. Louis Arena.

The dingy smell of the locker rooms.

The missed free throws by Kiwane Garris.

The sight of Norm Stewart living up to his 'Stormin' Norman' nickname.

The three overtimes.

It's a night from the past that Illinois and Missouri basketball fans won't forget. And on the eve of another Braggin' Rights game between the two rivals, we let the key principals for Illinois relive Missouri's 108-107 victory on Dec. 22, 1993, that still resonates 25 years later.

Beloved former Illini coach Lou Henson: "I think it was (the best). It was probably the longest."

All-time Illinois leading scorer Deon Thomas: "Out of all the games I've played, that has to be (ranked) 1 or 2."

Longtime News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate: "Absolutely, from a Missouri standpoint, it's the No. 1 game."

Former Illini head athletic trainer Rod Cardinal: "It ranks really, really close to the top. I lived and died through many of those games with Missouri, and this was a tough one to take."

UI ex-assistant coach Mark Coomes: "It ranks for me as the No. 1 disappointing loss."

Former Illini sports information director Mike Pearson: "There's no doubt it's got to be in the top two or three of the long series, but because we lost, it's a little less memorable."

And ex-Illinois player T.J. Wheeler: "You're happy that people remember it as the best ever, but you're not really happy when you're on the losing end of it."

* * *

Henson, Thomas, Tate, Cardinal, Coomes, Pearson and Wheeler don't recall anything special or unique about the few days leading up to the unlucky 13th meeting in St. Louis between Illinois and Missouri.

The bus didn't break down on the way to St. Louis Arena, formerly the Checkerdome.

Everyone was healthy and feeling well.

"Our preparation, it was always consistent," Coomes said. "We always had good walkthroughs down there. We practiced at our place. We got on the bus. We ate on the way down to St. Louis. Had a film session the night before. ... It was all very consistent."

The Illini were ranked 19th in the nation. The Tigers had lost 120-68 to Arkansas 20 days prior.

Really, the only wrinkle seemed to exist for Illinois' upperclassmen. They'd lost to Missouri in the previous two meetings.

"It's a little different because it was my senior year," Thomas said. "You wanted to leave with a bang. You wanted to leave with a win."

What those associated do remember is what it was like to suit up inside St. Louis Arena, a facility that opened in 1929 and closed five months after the 1993 Braggin' Rights game.

Cardinal: "It was an old, decrepit, run-down building."

Coomes: "The acoustics were unbelievable. You'd go into the locker room, and there was a smell because that's where the hockey guys (of the St. Louis Blues) were."

Thomas: "At that time, you were allowed to smoke inside buildings. So you remember this haze above the floor."

Wheeler: "We did a shootaround in the morning, and you didn't take nothing off. You took your big winter coat off, but you kept your hoody on because it was freezing."

Thomas admitted he enjoyed hitting the road during his basketball career, including for trips to the St. Louis Arena.

"I don't remember the fans being nasty to the players on either side, but it was definitely intense," he said. "It was a rivalry."

Tate confirmed this, describing the game at that time as "comparable to Duke-Carolina" and "comparable to Louisville-Kentucky."

Pearson was situated alongside Tate, albeit in a different capacity. He recollects media types being parked behind the benches, not all that different from today's alignment at State Farm Center.

"It's a really cool environment when you've got an equal number of fans on both sides," Pearson said. "It was just noisy all the time. That's just the way it was."

Wheeler still can picture the exact seating arrangement for attending rooters.

"It was, like, divided at halfcourt," the 1994 UI graduate said. "Orange was this way, black and gold was that way. You didn't see Illinois fans over here, and you didn't see Missouri fans over there."

Henson felt he and then-Tigers coach Norm Stewart left their mark on the Illinois-Missouri rivalry during their era.

"Particularly when Norm was there and I was there, it was a heated rivalry," Henson said. "The two coaches have a lot to do with that during those years."

* * *

Expectations were high for this Illinois team, even with a setback at Marquette during the third game of the season.

Back from a 1992-93 outfit that tied for second in the Big Ten Conference and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament were regulars like Thomas, Wheeler, Richard Keene and Tom Michael. Joining the fold were Garris, Jerry Hester and Shelly Clark.

"(We) definitely felt that we had a chance and an opportunity to make a big run," Thomas said.

"That was the best (team in my time)," Wheeler added. "We had a big, Shelly Clark, who was 6-9, 270. You put him on the other side with Deon, (and) the expectations were up there."

Missouri didn't possess similar vibes.

The Tigers struggled the year prior, posting a 19-14 record and finishing seventh in the Big 8 Conference. That lopsided loss versus Arkansas to open the 1993-94 season further diminished Missouri's outlook.

But the Tigers weren't devoid of talent.

Seniors Melvin Booker and Jevon Crudup were emphasized by Henson and his staff as players to watch. Coomes also recalls senior Lamont Frazier and freshman Kelly Thames being key pieces.

Wheeler was just glad he didn't have to guard Anthony Peeler anymore. The 1992 Missouri graduate spent 13 years in the NBA and gave Wheeler and his pals plenty of trouble at the NCAA level.

He couldn't do so in 1993. That task was left to Crudup.

* * *

And the 6-foot-9 Crudup had a field day in the first half.

The man Wheeler described as "a moose" netted 18 points to help the Tigers jump out to a 42-38 lead through the game's first 20 minutes.

Thomas couldn't picture exactly what halftime was like in the Illini locker room. But it probably wasn't unique from other games in which Illinois was trailing at the break, with former Illinois assistant coaches Dick Nagy and Jimmy Collins playing a particular role.

"Coach Nagy and Coach Collins would light into us," Thomas said. "I could guarantee you it was no different that game, because everybody felt the pressure and knew the importance of that border wars game."

Whatever happened in the locker room, it woke up Illinois for the second half.

A 26-4 run eventually pushed the Illini to a nine-point lead with just more than a minute to go in regulation.

Enter Frazier and fellow Tigers senior Mark Atkins, who combined for a quartet of three-pointers near the end of regulation to force a stunning first overtime with the score tied at 79.

"I won't say we had the game in hand, but you're thinking you're comfortable," Thomas said. "Definitely a little bit of an emotional letdown."

Foul trouble was prevalent for Missouri at this point — and became an even bigger issue later with five Tigers eventually fouling out.

"We were getting beat by their reserves," Tate said. "It just didn't seem like the regular players were in there."

One of those Tigers who picked up his fifth foul was sophomore Julian Winfield. And that last miscue led to this game's most infamous moment.

* * *

It was 97-all with less than 20 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

Garris, who played 51 minutes and scored a game-high 31 points, was tasked with putting the nail in Missouri's coffin.

"I remember Kiwane driving to the left, getting in there," Wheeler said. "I just remember the guy on the baseline coming out with his hand up.

"You're just sitting there thinking, 'Are you (expletive) me? Did you really just call a foul?'"

Official Denny Freund did. With literally no time remaining.

A Braggin' Rights newcomer, Garris was going to the line needing just one free throw to secure a thrilling victory.

"I knew that game was over," Thomas said.

"I was ... confident he was going to make one of those two," Coomes added.

Then, a bizarre sideshow erupted. Stewart was furious with the refs and wanted them to know as much.

Tate: "I remember specifically Stewart running out in front of me."

Pearson: "I still remember Norm Stewart standing at the halfcourt line and kind of arousing the crowd to make noise."

Coomes: "I don't think the referees wanted to give him a technical (foul) because they thought the game was over, too. So they ignored him."

Cardinal: "It was unbelievable he didn't get a technical."

Wheeler doesn't think any of Stewart's actions affected Garris, arguing it was so loud in the Arena crowd of 18,273 to begin with that Stewart was just an additional voice in the throng.

Regardless, Wheeler stood at the top of the opposite key, hands on knees, and watched helplessly as Garris missed both attempts.

"Then it's one of those things, you're (expletive) me," Wheeler said. "We're going to a third overtime."

The Illini's fortune ran out in that extra frame. The Tigers walked away with a 108-107 win.

"That was a tough one," Henson said. "We had opportunities to win it, and they did too."

* * *

Pearson recalls Henson commenting in the postgame press conference that Illinois had "a chance to slam the door," and just didn't take it.

Tate noted the Illini missing 19 free throws didn't help, along with the fact Missouri shot 51.9 percent from the field.

Garris, who ended his Illinois career with 1,948 points, good for second in program history, was an 83 percent free throw shooter during his time with the Illini.

That made this particular effort even more painful to witness.

"To have that experience at the beginning of his career," Cardinal said. "I felt bad for the guy."

After the Braggin' Rights games, Henson often allowed his Illini players to leave with family members, ahead of a short Christmas break.

That wasn't the case after this defeat. The Illini bus might as well have been a hearse.

"You put your old-school headphones on, you just wait your 21 / 2 hours and get to Champaign," Wheeler said, "and you get off the bus."

"Dead silence. That's all I remember," Thomas added. "I don't remember anyone talking or anything."

Both Wheeler and Thomas said they've never watched footage from the painful loss.

And this was despite Henson replaying it for his team in a practice session not long after.

"That probably had to be one of his most frustrating losses," Wheeler said. "In my four years, we never watched a full game. We watched that game."

Wheeler simply buried his head in his lap for the film breakdown. Thomas, who scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the game, has no recollection of this moment. Perhaps out of choice.

And neither Wheeler nor Thomas has any interest in re-watching that game today.

But the 1993 Braggin' Rights game is arguably the most well-known for both programs as the Illini and Tigers add another chapter to the rivalry's history at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis.

"We knew we were either going to have a good Christmas or it was going to suck," Wheeler said. "Obviously, that year, it sucked."