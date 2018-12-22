Preview: Missouri vs. Illinois , 7 p.m. today

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) moves along the baseline past East Tennessee State forward Mladen Armus (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the State Farm Center Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 73-55.

Lineups

Illinois (4-7)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Trent Frazier So. 6-1 15.4 Wellington, Fla.

G Ayo Dosunmu Fr. 6-5 12.0 Chicago

G Aaron Jordan Sr. 6-5 10.0 Plainfield

F Kipper Nichols R-Jr. 6-6 9.7 Cleveland

F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Fr. 6-9 9.9 Rustavi, Georgia

FYI: The Illini continue to force turnovers at a prodigious rate, ranking sixth nationally in defensive turnover percentage (24.9 percent) behind only Auburn, Virginia Tech, Charleston Southern, Manhattan and North Carolina State.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Da'Monte Williams So. 6-3 4.7 Peoria

C Samba Kane Fr. 7-0 2.8 Dakar, Senegal

G Andres Feliz Jr. 6-2 7.5 Guachupita, D.R.

Missouri (7-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Jordan Geist Sr. 6-2 12.7 Fort Wayne, Ind.

G Mark Smith So. 6-4 11.7 Edwardsville

G Javon Pickett Fr. 6-4 6.6 Belleville

F Kevin Puryear Sr. 6-7 9.1 Blue Springs, Mo.

F Jeremiah Tilmon So. 6-10 11.0 East St. Louis

FYI: Tilmon shot 67 percent and scored a career-high 23 points in Missouri's 71-56 win against Xavier on Tuesday. The former News-Gazette All-State pick also had 10 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in the Tigers' win.

Off the bench

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown

G Torrence Watson Fr. 6-5 4.9 St. Louis

G Xavier Pinson Fr. 6-2 5.0 Chicago

F Mitchell Smith R-So. 6-10 3.6 Van Buren, Ark.

Details

Site: Enterprise Center (19,260), St. Louis.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) and Andy Katz (sideline reporting) will have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 32-16.

Last meeting: Illinois won 70-64 on Dec. 23, 2017, in St. Louis.

FYI: The Illini have won the last five Braggin' Rights showdowns. The last streak of that length also belongs to Illinois with nine straight wins between 2000 and 2008. The first win in that nine-game winning streak came in an 86-81 overtime victory at what was then the Savvis Center. Brian Cook put together a monster game with 25 points on 71 percent shooting to go with 11 rebounds to help the Illini dominate the paint alongside Marcus Griffin (10 points and 11 rebounds).

Scott Richey's storylines

Frazier ready for big stage

Last year's Braggin' Rights game was something of a breakout performance for Illinois guard Trent Frazier. The then-freshman scored what was at the time a career-high 22 points, thanks to a pair of three-pointers and near-perfect 10 of 11 free-throw shooting. "I got hot going early in the first half, and my team kept feeding me," Frazier said. "I had a big night." A highlight of that breakout performance was a three-pointer at the end of the first half that gave the Illini a 20-point lead at the break. "For sure," Frazier continued about remembering that three-pointer. "I have a few better memories, but that's a pretty big one. It's Braggin' Rights. That's one of the big, big memories I'll always take with me."

One last go-around for Jordan

Aaron Jordan hasn't experienced the wrong side of a Braggin' Rights game. The Illinois senior is a perfect 3 of 3 in his career. They've all been fairly close. The Illini's average margin of victory in those three wins is just shy of seven points. "It's definitely emotional," said the 6-foot-5 guard. "There's a lot of history behind this game and a lot of history behind the teams I've been with here. Having success with it, I want to do that for my last time." Jordan still remembers his first Braggin' Rights game. "I remember the guys telling me the same thing about how intense the game is and how much it means and the overall meaning behind it," Jordan said, having had similar conversations with this year's freshmen. "I look back at that all the time, and I'm thankful for that and glad I was a part of it."

Three cheers for Musketeers?

Xavier is the common opponent on both Illinois and Missouri's schedules so far this season. The Illini lost by nine points to the Musketeers in the Maui Invitational. The Tigers won by 15 on Tuesday night in Columbia, Mo. Illinois coach Brad Underwood watched the Missouri-Xavier game, but more to see how the Tigers would look having not played since an 80-64 win against Oral Roberts on Dec. 7. "You're looking for changes and things that they have done differently over their time being able to practice," Underwood said. "I didn't pay much attention to Xavier in that game. It was more X and O than it was a comparison. I don't recall get into comparisons because the game's very mental. Every night, teams are different. You get into comparative scores and that kind of stuff you'll drive yourself nuts."

Prediction: Missouri 79, Illinois 74

Mark Smith was in the moment in last year's Braggin' Rights game, knocking down a couple three-pointers as part of his 11-point performance. For Illinois. How will the former Illini fare as the first person to ever play for both teams in the annual rivalry game? His performance tonight could dictate the outcome — at least a little. (N-G prediction record: 8-3)