Smith swap all the rage leading up to Braggin' Rights showdown

Photo by: L.G. Patterson/AP Mark Smith’s offseason transfer from Illinois to Missouri has made him a major focus ahead of tonight’s Braggin’ Rights game.

ST. LOUIS — Mark Smith is about to do something rather spectacular when he plays in consecutive Braggin’ Rights games … for different teams.

It’s a storyline that’s permeating through the lead up to today’s 7 p.m. tipoff against Missouri at the Enterprise Center. People are certainly talking about Smith — and former Illinois signees Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett — starting for the Tigers.

Know who isn’t? Basically anybody at Ubben Basketball Complex or State Farm Center this week.

“I just see orange and blue out there on the court and in the crowd knowing they’re going to show out and they’re going to be yelling and intense,” Illinois senior guard Aaron Jordan said.

“Nah, not at all,” redshirt junior forward Kipper Nichols added if the team thought about the prospect of facing the aforementioned trio. “We’re preparing for them just like we’d prepare for anybody else.”

“Good player, I’m happy for him,” sophomore guard Trent Frazier chipped in, acknowledging Smith. “But we don’t talk about that situation. We’re just going to go out there and play hard.”

The Illini players aren’t approaching today’s rivalry game any differently than coach Brad Underwood. He, of course, sets the tone.

“They’re in other uniforms,” Underwood said about the once or could-have-been Illini. “What I can control is the guys in my uniforms. We talk about Mark or Jeremiah or whoever it is — no matter who we play — as an opponent. It’s really that simple. We’re not out doing anything magic. We’re just out preparing like it’s the next game on the schedule, which it is.”

Still, Braggin’ Rights is a little different. The Enterprise Center will be split right down the middle. Half of the fans in orange and blue. The other half in black and gold.

And only a handful of Illini have experienced it on the court and played in a Braggin’ Rights game. Four of the 16 players on the roster, to be exact.

So it’s new for a full dozen, although neither freshman guard Tevian Jones (suspension) or freshman forward Anthony Higgs (injury) will play today against Missouri.

“We’ve already talked to them,” Braggin’ Rights veteran Frazier said about preparing his other teammates for the game. “There’s going to be 20,000 people there. It’s going to get rowdy. The fans are going to get into it. They’re going to talk smack to you. It’s a rivalry game, so it’s going to be crazy, loud and you’ve got to be ready for it.”

Underwood has still stressed that Missouri (7-3) is simply the next opponent on the schedule for Illinois (4-7). It might be Braggin’ Rights, but it’s still just another 40-minute (or more if necessary) game. He tries to frame the game more in terms of the history of the rivalry and that those new Illini are now a part of it.

“Any time you play in those environments, first, there’s a calmness and sense of peace you have to have because naturally there’s an adrenaline rush,” Underwood said. “Secondly, you have to be at your highest of levels in terms of communication. That’s when your huddles become important. That’s when your leadership on the court becomes important because it does get loud.

“Those are the little things that become part of it. The rest of it should become fun. You should relish the opportunity to play in these type games.”

The four Illini to have played in the game — Frazier, Jordan, Nichols and Da’Monte Williams — might have told their teammates what to expect from Braggin’ Rights, but it’s not something they said the uninitiated can truly know until they experience it firsthand.

“No, not unless you’ve been through it before,” Jordan said. “It’s not high school. You’re not playing in front of 500. You can tell them what to expect, but it’s not until they’re in the fire. I think we’ll be settled down early. Guys are growing up a lot. It’s a basketball game that means a lot to us.”

Smith will have experienced it firsthand from both benches come late tonight. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard had 11 points last season for the Illini in their win. He’s averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds and shooting 47 percent from three-point range this season for the Tigers.

“Mark’s a good player,” Underwood said. “He’s a veteran now. He’s been able to mature. Mark’s always been a terrific shooter, and that’s very evident in his numbers this year. He’s a guy that when left open, he doesn’t miss. That ball’s going in the basket. He’s an aggressive driver. He’s a good free-throw shooter. He’s got an ability to score it at all three levels. He’s playing like a veteran.”