Nichols keeps striving to improve for Illini — and delivers in December

CHAMPAIGN — Consistency.

The Illinois coaching staff has been fighting for it since day one for Kipper Nichols. This month? The redshirt junior out of Cleveland might have found it.

Nichols entered Saturday night's Braggin' Rights game against Missouri having hit double figures in scoring for four straight games — the longest streak of his career. That included a season-best 18-point performance against Ohio State in Chicago.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward was also averaging five rebounds per game in that span. And had taken multiple charges.

All traits the Illini coaches have wanted.

"He's a wonderful human being, first of all," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Kipper's a delight to be around. You enjoy coaching guys who want to be good. It hasn't been the easiest thing. The last 2 1 / 2-3 weeks we've seen it in practice. He's leading in a timeout huddle (against East Tennessee State on Dec. 15), which he's never done, and talking about picking up the talk and the emotion and the energy. That's not a Kipper we saw at all last year. You're seeing confidence."

It's starting in practice. That's where Nichols said the improved consistency he's shown this month emanates from.

"Just continuing to trust the process and believing in the big guy right here," Nichols said, nodding to Underwood next to him after the Ohio State game. "Just listening to everything he tells me to do. What he wants is for us to go out and give our best effort. If we do that, good things will happen. It just comes from everyday preparation. If I can come in here and give it my all in practice, I expect good results to come game time."

Not that it's been an easy path. Nichols has had what seemed like breakout games before. He put up 27 points last season against Michigan State. Then had a 31-point performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City against Iowa in last year's Big Ten tournament.

Consistency was a tougher nut to track. And the Illinois coaches kept pushing.

"It means a lot," Nichols said. "In the moment, obviously, it's kind of hard to see as a player all the time, but hindsight is 20-20 always. I've got a lot of love for those guys."

To see Nichols start to grasp what he could be — what the coaching staff sees in him — is rewarding, Underwood said. The Illini coaches see nothing in the game Nichols can't do. He can dribble, pass and shoot. He can attack the basket. He can guard multiple positions.

"You want to maximize those guys," Underwood said. "I keep pushing him and pushing him to be that guy. I think you fight that balance as a coach. You've got to let him know. I'm very honest. I let guys know when they're not playing great. You see him trying and you see the struggle.

"That's where the meetings happen and the conversations and extra time. It could be something just as simple as one day I stayed after with him and shot free throws and just talked to him while he was shooting free throws. Sometimes you don't want to make a mountain out of a molehill. You could see him really trying to do what we were wanting, yet it didn't happen.

"Now the light bulb's on. That's one of the beauties of coaching. We can help guys out of that. Sometimes it doesn't happen overnight, but when it does, it's really special and you grow as a player from those moments."

Nichols' teammates are doing the same type of encouraging. They've seen what a difference he makes for the team when he's engaged and playing consistently.

"He knows he has a lot to give to this team," senior guard Aaron Jordan said. "When he brings it, he's an amazing player. Everybody is keeping his confidence and making him stay positive like, 'Keep doing that, dude. We need that.' It's good to see him out there doing what he does best."

